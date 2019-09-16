Injury relief for Dons loan star Gallagher

Aberdeen today confirmed Jon Gallagher has not suffered a leg fracture as initially feared.

The on loan Atlanta United midfielder was taken to hospital following the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone for an X-Ray on a leg injury.

Dons boss Derek McInnes was concerned Gallagher had suffered a fracture.

However, X-Rays confirmed the injury was not as bad as initially feared.

McInnes still faces a nervous sweat over injuries to midfielders Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo.

The Dons boss is awaiting news on Ojo, who limped off against Saints with a tight hamstring, and Bryson, who suffered an ankle injury.

The fresh injuries were a further blow after Scott Wright sustained cruciate ligament damage in training last week.

Wright is set to be ruled out for the season.

Centre-backs Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor could also be sidelined until after the international break which ends on October 19.

McInnes said: “Bryson isn’t looking great at the minute and with Ojo we will have to wait to see how that settles.

“Both are a concern and Gallagher had to go to hospital to get an X-ray as he has a problem with his tibia from a fair challenge with Liam Gordon.

“He was struggling after that to have any real impact in the game and that one didn’t look good.”

Scotland international Bryson came off early in the second half with an ankle injury.

He had recently battled back after four months out with an ankle ligament injury sustained while at former club Derby County.

This injury was to the midfielder’s other ankle.

Ojo was replaced with 10 minutes remaining.

McInnes said: “It wasn’t a good afternoon coming on the back of Scott Wright’s injury.

“Wright and Gallagher can play central and we also have those two (Bryson and Ojo) in there.

“Bryson is his other ankle.

“He came to us with a problem with his other ankle, not the one he did against St Johnstone.

“Bryson landed awkwardly and felt it jar.

“He felt it at half-time and we wanted to try it for the second half.

“We will need to see how that one is on scan.

“Ojo felt both hamstrings a bit tight when he went into the challenge. One in particular, so we will have to see how that settles.”

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson is also sidelined having undergone knee surgery during the pre-season.

Aberdeen’s injury problems are not only restricted to midfield as centre-backs Taylor and McKenna are out for the next few weeks with hamstring injuries.

They are both out for the trips to Livingston, Hearts and Rangers but McKenna could be in contention to face Hibs at home in the final game before the international break.

McInnes said: “Ash won’t be back before the next international break although Scott may well have a chance.

“Both are quite significant injuries. Scott will probably be back first as a set-back has put Ash right back to where he was.

“We thought he was through it and had done the bulk of the work. But he won’t play for a while and it will probably be after the international break. Scott is making progress so will still have a chance before the next lot of internationals.”

McInnes reckons the injuries disrupted his squad but insists that is no excuse for a poor second-half performance against St Johnstone.

He said: “The enforced changes with Bryson and Ojo going off didn’t help matters in terms of getting that control. But there is no excuse really as the second-half performance wasn’t good enough.”

Referee Steven McLean awarded Saints a penalty only to change that call on consultation with his assistant Graeme Stewart.

McInnes said: “We didn’t need VAR, we just needed a good linesman because I couldn’t believe the referee gave the penalty.

“Thankfully we had that linesman. I think he (the referee) knew right away after giving it he got it wrong.

“They clearly got to the right decision in time.”