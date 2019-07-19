Dons season opener against Hearts moved for Europa League clash

Aberdeen have announced changes to an upcoming fixture this season due to their progress into Europa League qualifying round two.

The Dons’ clash with Hearts at Pittodrie, their opening fixture in this term’s Premiership, will now take place on Sunday August 4, kick-off 3pm.

Aberdeen FC say that supporters who are looking to attend the away leg of the tie with FC Chikhura Sachkhere should e-mail ticketoffice@afc.co.uk

The Reds completed a 4-2 aggregate win over RoPS Rovaniemi in Finland and secured the tie against the Georgians.

The league encounter against Hearts was originally scheduled for Saturday August 3.