Aberdeen’s relief as Hoban able to play St Mirren despite injury scare

On-loan Watford defender Tommie Hoban will be fit to face Premiership bottom side St Mirren at the weekend despite an injury scare in the Scottish Cup.

Dons boss Derek McInnes admitted he was concerned when Hoban suffered a knock to his shoulder in the 4-1 defeat of Queen of the South.

The centre-back has only recently returned after five months out following surgery on a dislocated shoulder in August.

Although the impact was on the same shoulder that underwent surgery, the 25-year-old is well.

It is a major boost for the Dons as Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna will miss Saturday’s clash as he serves out the second game of a three-match ban.

McKenna was red carded for kicking out at Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos in the 4-2 defeat.

Colombian Morelos was also dismissed for stamping on McKenna in a flashpoint at Pittodrie.

Rangers appealed the red card but a tribunal upheld the dismissal, with Morelos also hit with a three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s prolific striker Sam Cosgrove is determined to make up for his Betfred Cup final heartache by reaching the Scottish Cup showpiece in May.

Cosgrove was given the nod to start the 1-0 Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2.

Prior to that final the 22-year-old had scored just twice this season.

A week after that final appearance he hit the goal trail and has netted 14 times in 13 games to take his season’s tally to 16.

A £20,000 signing from Carlisle United last January, Cosgrove netted a brace in the cup defeat of Queen of the South.

That secured a quarter-final clash at Pittodrie on the weekend of March 2-3 against the winners of the replay between Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Cosgrove is determined to make that tie the next step towards a second domestic final this season.

He said: “We want to be pushing at the top end of the league, but also want to get to another cup final.

“We have been to one final already this season and that is exactly where we want to be again.”

Cosgrove also netted in the 4-1 fourth-round replay defeat of League One Stenhousemuir last month.

He said: “It was special to score two goals. This was a level above as Queen of the South set up well to frustrate us in the first half.

“It was frustrating in the first half, but we weren’t doing much wrong.

“We just couldn’t find that cutting edge.

“For the second half the manager said to have a bit more urgency and it happened quickly, which gave us a good step to go on.

“Niall McGinn came on and brought a bit of spark into the game and it was comfortable in the end.”

Aberdeen face rock bottom St Mirren on Saturday, and Buddies boss Oran Kearney claimed he inherited a disastrous situation from axed Alan Stubbs.

Since taking over in September Kearney has signed 14 players and moved 15 on.

Kearney said: “I knew it wasn’t going to be 100% when I walked in.

“And that’s probably the biggest understatement I’ve made in my life.”