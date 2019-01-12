Dons’ prized teenage star Ferguson wants to get new deal signed

Teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson is loving life at Aberdeen so much he is open to signing an extended contract.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation since arriving from Hamilton as a free agent last summer.

Ferguson signed until summer 2022 but after a sensational start to his Dons career is happy to make that contract longer.

His desire to commit to a new contract is a major boost for the Dons as Ferguson is one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football.

He netted the winner in the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat of Rangers and scored a sublime overhead kick against Premier League Burnley in Europe.

Aberdeen moved quickly to sign Scotland international Scott McKenna on a new contract when his star and profile began to ascend.

Now Ferguson is open to following suit.

He said: “I have really enjoyed it at Aberdeen and would be happy to extend my time here.

“Not anything in particular has happened with that yet.

“If that were to happen I would be more than happy to get in contact with my agent and see where that takes us.”

What a difference a year makes.

Last January Ferguson had not played a senior match, and regular first-team football – let alone starring in a cup final or in Europe – seemed a million miles away.

January 20 will mark a year since he made his first team debut for Hamilton in a 2-0 Scottish Cup loss at Motherwell.

Ferguson made such an impact he became a first-team regular for the rest of the campaign and then signed a pre-contract with the Dons. He said: “I was talking to my dad (former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Derek Ferguson) and my brothers about the last year when I went home last week.

“We were saying what an incredible time it has been because this time last year I was playing Under-20 football at Hamilton.

“I hadn’t even kicked a ball at senior level.

“It is a bit incredible and I feel as if I have been playing for longer than a year.

“I have really enjoyed it and it has went in so quickly and I would not have it any other way.

“I never really thought about it because when I was at Hamilton and the U20s, the target was to play for the first team and I managed to do that.

“I kicked on and played well and when I came here to Aberdeen it was the same objective, just to get into that starting 11.

“From there I have kicked on and never looked back.”

Aberdeen were ordered by an SPFL tribunal to pay Hamilton around £235,000 in development compensation in August.

The Reds initially offered £100,000 but Hamilton wanted as much as £1.25m.

With the sides unable to meet a compromise the matter went to the tribunal.

Already, £235,000 for a player of Ferguson’s talent, poise, maturity and potential is the deal of the season.

Ferguson has started every game he has been fit for and only missed the 2-1 win at Livingston in the final match before the winter shutdown through suspension.

After a congested December that moved Aberdeen to within three points of Premiership leaders Celtic, Ferguson was grateful for a week in Dubai.

He said: “We had nine games in December and I played in eight of them.

“The only game I didn’t play in was Livingston where I was suspended.

“I played for 90 minutes in all the games before that and it is tough on the legs as there was a game every three to four days.

“It was a hard period but you just have to get through it to pick up as many points as possible.

“I had a wee break before Dubai as I went out to Tenerife for New Year. Then it was back here to start the hard work again.”

Dons boss McInnes has been putting the 23-man squad through double sessions at their training camp in 25 to 30 degree heat.

However, it is not all graft as there has been some down time with Ferguson and some other Dons going to a water park out here.

Those Dons who did not want to cascade down flumes opted to play on the Jebel Ali Beach Hotel’s nine-hole golf course.

Ferguson said: “Being out in Dubai for training is great as the pitches are a different class and so is the weather.

“Being out here also gets all the boys together and it really helps the side.

“There are no distractions here as the boys get away from everything.

“We can come here and relax.

“We went to the water park which was a good laugh and fun, although we do all the hard work as well.

“I am rubbish at golf so I left that to all the other boys and went to the water park instead.”

To hear Ferguson talk about water park is a reminder he is still a teenager.

He plays with the maturity and intelligence of a pro with many years top experience, but he is still only 19 years old.

“There is hard work though as we are doing morning and evening sessions out here so it is tough,” he said.

“However, this is a great place to come out to and do that hard work.

“The weather and facilities makes it better than being back in Scotland when it is freezing and windy.

“When you are in the sun and in surroundings like this doing that hard work is more enjoyable.”