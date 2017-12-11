Willie Miller: Dons must feed off feel-good factor to restore all the good work before weeks of chaos

The Dons must capitalise on the feel-good factor around the club by delivering two wins this week.

Aberdeen travel to Perth to face St Johnstone on Wednesday and then welcome Hibs to Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Reds are bolstered by the news that manager Derek McInnes is staying put after rejecting Rangers and by beating Dundee 1-0 on Friday night.

With Rangers’ win over Ross County on Saturday taking them back into second spot, it makes this week a really important one for the Dons.

St Johnstone away and Hibs at home are two games that can be tricky. Saints haven’t been at their best lately but they are always capable of causing problems.

Hibs were very good in the second half against the Reds in October at Easter Road. Neil Lennon has done a good job there and he has a team that are capable of playing at a high level and it will be a real test for Aberdeen on the back of the trip to Perth.

With the manager staying that gives the fans and everybody at the club the relief to focus fully on the football rather than focusing on what was happening off the pitch.

With the Gers in second, there is a huge target for Aberdeen to take on these two difficult ties.

After winning at Dundee, you want to keep the run going and if you want to be the second best team in Scotland these are the type of games you’ve got to take care of.

The uncertainty around the manager couldn’t have helped anyone around the club. I think McInnes had every right to give it due consideration and the days he spent thinking about it yielded the right result. Now he’s got to get the team back playing the way they can and getting the right results.

Now there are no excuses from the players or the manager. The two games against Rangers have been broadly forgotten because of what happened afterwards, but they were not displays that we have become used to seeing from the Dons.

With all the debate out of the way they have to get back to playing to a higher level that they are capable of.

It’s about showing that Aberdeen are still the country’s second force and the way to do that is by winning games.