Analysis: Dons’ mojo working once again as they continue revival since McInnes confirmed he would stay at Pittodrie

Aberdeen continued their revival since Derek McInnes rejected Rangers – by keeping the pressure on the very club he knocked back.

The Reds remain level on points with second-placed Gers and are separated only by goal difference.

Since McInnes rejected Rangers last week the revitalised Reds have won two away games, both with clean sheets.

The manager insisted the speculation linking him to Rangers did not derail his players – but results before and after he snubbed Gers suggest otherwise.

During a stressful six-week period of speculation linking him to Ibrox the Dons took just four points from 15.

Confirmation he is remaining at Pittodrie has been a catalyst for an upsurge in both results and performance.

As the Rangers link ramped up, the Dons had looked short on confidence and ideas.

At McDiarmid Park they rediscovered their mojo and cutting edge.

It should have been more comprehensive than 3-0.

The real test of the Reds’ recent rejuvenation will come in the imminent double header against Hibs on Saturday at Pittodrie and then Celtic at Parkhead.

Chairman Stewart Milne this week challenged the Reds to close the gap on Celtic and also deliver another trophy and qualification for the Europa League group stages.

They are firmly back on track in the race for second spot.

And Dons boss McInnes was today set to meet with Milne to ask the Pittodrie chief to release funds for potential business in the January transfer window in the quest for the other targets.

One of his main priorities will be trying to engineer Niall McGinn’s return to Pittodrie.

The Northern Ireland cap is a free agent having terminated his contract with South Korean side Gwangju by mutual consent.

This game marked the return to scoring form of Adam Rooney who netted the opener for his first goal since scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over St Johnstone on September 30.

McDiarmid Park was proof that when Rooney gets the service into the box he will score.

That service, and width, has been lacking for most of this season and there is no doubt the return of McGinn would remedy that.

In the build-up to the match Rooney had bizarrely become involved in online banter with Star Trek legend William Shatner.

The light-hearted exchanges between James T Kirk and Rooney were over the size of their Christmas baubles as both back the charity Cahonas Scotland.

Rooney’s goal proved he is determined to “Klingon” to his status as Aberdeen’s top scorer.

Whether he can help Aberdeen boldly go where no man has gone before since Brendan Rodgers arrived at Parkhead, and reach the final frontier of defeating Celtic domestically, will be seen next week.