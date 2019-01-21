Aberdeen boss McInnes wants permanent deal for Stewart – and is closing in on St Johnstone skipper Shaughnessy

Boss Derek McInnes aims to secure Greg Stewart on a permanent deal for next season and is closing in on St Johnstone’s Joe Shaughnessy.

Birmingham attacker Stewart was recently secured on loan until the end of the season.

Stewart, who spent last season at Pittodrie, made his second Dons’ debut in the 1-1 Scottish Cup draw with Stenhousemuir.

Aberdeen face League One Stenny in a replay on Tuesday January 29. Up for grabs is a fifth round home tie against Dundee or Queen of the South.

The Dons beat Kilmarnock to the loan capture of Stewart, despite the 28-year-old having spent the first half of this season on loan at Rugby Park.

Stewart’s deal at Birmingham expires at the end of the season and McInnes today confirmed he aims to secure him on a permanent deal.

The attacker wants to go into the summer transfer window a free agent to assess his options but McInnes hopes to use the loan spell to persuade Stewart to pen a permanent contract at Pittodrie.

McInnes also confirmed the Dons have offered a pre-contract to St Johnstone centre-back Shaughnessy, whose deal expires this summer.

On Stewart, McInnes said: “We asked the question and would have been keen to do a permanent deal. That is entirely up to Greg though.

“Greg and his representative felt that he wanted to be a free agent come the end of the season and have a look at it.

“Once Greg went back to Birmingham we tried hard to get him, as did Kilmarnock because he was such a big player for them. He has chosen us.

“It wasn’t over money or anything like that.

“Both clubs fought hard to get him and thankfully Greg chose to come here and we are delighted to have him.

“Who knows if it is longer term.

“Certainly if Greg does as well for us, as I am sure he will, then I am sure he will look at us as an option.

“If Greg is in the building hopefully that can help us maybe try to convince him to stay longer.”

Stewart spent the first half of the season on loan at Kilmarnock and netted eight times in 17 games.

The Championship club’s owners recalled the attacker on January 12 from his loan deal at Rugby Park.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk confirmed the recall was not his decision.

The Dons moved quickly to bring Stewart back for a second loan spell at Pittodre, much to the fury of Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, who said the deal “had a slightly strange smell right from the very start”.

Another player who could return to Pittodrie for a second spell is Republic of Ireland U21 international Shaughnessy.

The 26-year-old, who made more than 50 starts for the Dons at right back, was released by McInnes in 2015 when his deal expired.

Shaughnessy was snapped up by St Johnstone and is now club captain.

Now McInnes hopes to secure the defender, who operates as centre back for Saints, on a pre-contract for next season.

Saints have also offered Shaughnessy, out of contract in the summer, a new deal.

McInnes said: “We spoke with Joe Shaughnessy’s agent and notified Tommy Wright (St Johnstone boss) about that and we’ve made an offer to Joe for next season. I’m sure we’re not the only club and we’ve made a pitch to bring him back to the club.

“Hopefully that can be the case, but I think he’s got other things to explore at the minute.

“I think staying at St Johnstone is still an option for Joe as well, but we’ve made a pitch for it and hopefully Joe can be with us next season.

“I am respectful that he is St Johnstone’s player at the minute.”

Meanwhile McInnes admits the Dons were ‘rusty’ in the shock 1-1 draw with League One strugglers Stenhousemuir.

He said: “We looked like a team that were rusty with our decision-making and never looked sharp with our work.

“It’s always my biggest concern coming off the back of a break that we are ready to go again.

“Stenhousemuir thoroughly deserve their replay and I wish I could play the game tomorrow.

“I just want us to get it out their system and take them on down there.

“We’ll be better for it having a couple of games going into that one.

“We didn’t bring enough quality to the game but we are still in the cup.”