Watch: Dons manager McInnes wants club and fans to stick together for future

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called on the whole Dons family to pull together now he has rejected a move to Rangers.

McInnes was speaking this morning as the Reds prepared for tonight’s Premiership encounter with Dundee at Dens Park.

Last night, Aberdeen sensationally put to bed speculation he was about to become the Ibrox side’s new boss.

McInnes, speaking to the Evening Express, said: “I obviously had a lot of thinking to do, but there’s so much still to do here.

“The decision’s made and now I want to start focusing on Aberdeen and thinking about tonight.

“I feel the performances haven’t been as good as they should be over the last couple of weeks and all of the speculation has probably distracted from the fact the players have not been performing to the level they’re capable of.

“It’s a great chance tonight to change all that, starting down at Dens Park.

“It’s time for everyone to get together and stick together for the good of Aberdeen Football Club.”

Pittodrie great Willie Miller today hailed McInnes’ decision to stay at Aberdeen as a happy day for the club and supporters.

Rangers made a formal approach to Dons chairman Stewart Milne on Tuesday to speak to McInnes regarding their vacant managerial position.

Milne immediately rejected their request and opened talks with McInnes in a fight to retain the manager who established the Reds as Scotland’s second force.

McInnes missed two days of training as he considered his future and Under-20s coach Paul Sheerin was lined up to take tonight’s match.

Gothenburg Great Miller is delighted McInnes is staying put and insists his challenge now is to deliver another trophy to back up the 2014 League Cup glory.

Some sections of the Red Army were frustrated McInnes considered a move to Rangers, but Miller is confident they will back the Dons gaffer’s bid for success.

He said: “Everyone associated with Aberdeen can be happy that Derek McInnes is staying. Hopefully Derek can push the team forward in what is a more competitive environment than he has ever had.

“He obviously feels he has the support of the club’s directors and of the fans that will enable him to do that.

“Derek is maybe a bit disappointed with one trophy considering they have been the second best team in the country for four years.

“He will be hoping to bring more silverware which is really encouraging for the club. Derek staying keeps the continuity.”

McInnes had been Rangers’ number one target since Pedro Caixinha was axed.

In June this year Sunderland made an approach for McInnes and it reached the stage of compensation being agreed for the Black Cats to talk to him.

McInnes rejected the Stadium of Light club then soon offer signed a one-year contract extension with the Reds until 2020.

Miller said: “It looked more likely this time than Sunderland because obviously there was the emotional attachment of having played for Rangers.

“It is surprising. But we know Rangers are not in a particularly good place just now and obviously Derek feels Aberdeen are in a better place and made that decision to stay.

“It is disappointing for Rangers but happy days for Aberdeen.”

Some Dons fans have vented their frustration on social media about McInnes’ contem-plating the Rangers position.

Miller said: “There were indications some fans were a little unhappy but maybe they all thought the deal was done.

“That is perhaps where the frustration came from so there will be a lot of relieved fans.

“Even ones that were a little bit unhappy I am sure they will welcome the news. The best way to win fans over is by winning games and Derek knows that.

“That starts at Dundee.”

McInnes will be in the dugout tonight and admits he is pleased to focus on football again.

McInnes said: “I’ve had a lot to consider over the last couple of days and I appreciate it’s been a testing time for everyone, including my family. I’m pleased to be now totally focusing on purely on on-the-field matters.”

Milne, pictured, was in dialogue with McInnes and is delighted he opted to remain.

Milne said: “Rangers made an approach on Tuesday evening and they were refused permission to speak with Derek.

“I spoke with Derek who felt it was a major thing to be considered for the managerial position at a club such as Rangers and we agreed that he could have some time to think about the approach and talk it through with his family. Over the past 48 hours, I have been in constant dialogue with Derek and having weighed up the opportunity, he has taken the decision to remain as Aberdeen FC manager.

“Derek has been maintaining close contact with Paul Sheerin ahead of the game at Dundee.

“Derek appreciates all that he has at this club and feels he wants to keep driving the club forward.

“This is where he wants to be and he feels he very much has unfinished business with Aberdeen Football Club.

“I am delighted that Derek has decided to remain with the club and everyone looks forward to putting the speculation of the past few weeks behind us and concentrating on matters on the park starting at Dens.”