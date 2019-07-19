Dons make hard work of Europa League progress with win over RoPS

Aberdeen made hard work of boss Derek McInnes’ 300th game in charge – eventually beating Finns RoPS Rovaniemi 4-2 on aggregate to seal Euro progress.

The Dons are through to the second qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will meet Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere.

They held their nerve and did not crumble following a nightmare start in Finland, which saw RoPS follow up their late strike at Pittodrie with an early goal, Tarik Kada’s shot looping off Ash Taylor and in after a minute.

Sam Cosgrove’s penalty just before the half hour put the tie back in Aberdeen’s favour.

However, RoPS were a more adventurous side in front of their own support than they showed in the Granite City.

They were more aggressive, too, as Aleksandr Kokko’s running battle with Scott McKenna showed.

But the pace and quality in the wide areas for the Dons was evident again. If Jon Gallagher’s pace caught the eye at Pittodrie, it was the guile and quality balls into the box from Ryan Hedges which stood out in Lapland.

But it was never comfortable.

Taylor, on his debut for the club following his return to Pittodrie, would have loved to have eased himself into proceedings, but all of 75 seconds had passed when Kada fired in the shot which hit Taylor and flew past Joe Lewis from 25 yards.

This was not in the script.

Taylor tried to right the wrong, heading wide from a corner before Lewis Ferguson also headed wide from Shay Logan’s cross.

Aberdeen kept the pressure on with Hedges’ deliveries and the Dons had a strong penalty claim waved away by referee Umit Ozturk when his corner was handled in the box by Atte Sihvonen.

The Turkish official did point to the spot in the 27th minute after a fine run from Ferguson was halted by a clumsy challenge from former Kilmarnock defender Mohamadou Sissoko.

Cosgrove lashed the spot-kick past Antonio Reguero.

RoPS could have no complaints as the Dons had been on top after conceding.

Cosgrove should have had a second before the break following more good work out wide from Hedges, whose perfect cross found the striker in space eight yards out, but he failed to direct his header on target.

The Dons forward was having one of those games where, the penalty apart, he just could not find the target, and the pattern continued in the second half when his downward header from inside the six yard box found the side netting.

Taylor also had a 30-yard effort saved, while Hedges fired over from the edge of the box as the Dons pushed for a second goal. McInnes then introduced Curtis Main for his debut, taking off Cosgrove.

Aberdeen continued to probe and Andy Considine went close with a header, his glancing effort from Niall McGinn’s cross going just wide.

When the Dons did find the target, Reguero, the man who kept his side in the tie a week ago, was equal to it as he tipped a McGinn lob from 25 yards over the crossbar.

They may have been feeling the pace, but RoPS’s dogged determination was admirable and it was very nearly rewarded eight minutes from time when a superb Lucas Lingman pass sent Sergio Llamas clear. Joe Lewis raced off his line to block the attacker’s effort.

It was a nervous finale as the home side tried to find a way back into the game, but the Dons stood firm before finally putting the tie beyond the home side with the last kick of the game as Ferguson broke clear.

His first effort was saved by Reguero, but he had enough composure to hook the rebound into the net and book a second round tie against the Georgian outfit next week.