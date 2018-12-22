Aberdeen have players to challenge for title, says midfielder Ball ahead of Hearts clash

Dons ace Dom Ball reckons they can launch a sustained Premiership title tilt.

Aberdeen face Hearts at Pittodrie today following a run of three successive wins which has taken them to within three points of the league summit.

The Reds are fourth in the Premiership on 33 points, with Kilmarnock third on 34 points, Rangers in second a point further ahead and Celtic at the top of the pile on 36 points.

Derek McInnes’ side face three more matches before the winter shutdown in January.

After the Jambos this afternoon, Celtic visit the Granite City on Boxing Day and the Dons tackle Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on December 29.

After a strong recent run where Aberdeen have beaten Livingston (3-2), St Mirren (2-1) and Dundee (5-1), Rotherham loanee Ball believes they can make a push for the title.

The 23-year-old midfielder said: “We had the chat a couple of weeks ago about our attacking play and from then we’ve gone and scored 10 goals in three games.

“It is all about taking responsibility as an individual within the team and I think everyone is doing that.

“The staff are putting in work to give us information to take on board and I think the players are doing that.

“I think that has shown in the last few weeks.

“We weren’t happy sitting in the dressing room in sixth and seventh place – even at fourth we don’t want to be there, we want to be first or second.

“With the league this year that is possible, especially with the squad we’ve got this season it is possible.

“I feel we can challenge. This season compared with other seasons there is that chance for us.

“We have got a really good chance, Celtic have won the league for the last few years.

“We’ve played them twice this season and been as close as we could be without getting something.

“I’ve felt in both games this season we could have got something.

“That shows there is a little difference there where we can improve.

“But three games from now we could be sitting at the top of the table at the winter break, it’s that close.

“We have the belief we can be there, otherwise we won’t be able to get there.”

This afternoon’s game is the seventh of nine for the Dons in a hectic December.

Ball has been pleased with Aberdeen’s work so far this month, with the only defeats being to Celtic in the League Cup final (1-0) and St Johnstone at Pittodrie (2-0).

He is pleased the Reds have shown consistency during the recent run of fixtures.

Ball added: “If you look, even from the cup final against Celtic, if you look at it we have played six games and won four.

“We feel we could have won the final because we were close and then we had one little blip with St Johnstone where we lost.

“But you look at those six games and it’s 12 points out of a possible 15 and we had a cup final.

“We have to carry on our good run. The three games we’ve got coming up are tough, but if we carry on what we have been doing hopefully we’ll get the results.

“There was always belief for us because we said we had a tough start to the season.

“We had a lot of injuries and suspensions and it was difficult to build up any rhythm or momentum.

“But now we are starting to get that, we have worked each other out. The way we have been playing is very similar to earlier in the season and it has worked.”

After beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Tynecastle on October 20 when they topped the Premiership, Hearts’ form has nose-dived.

Craig Levein’s men have slipped three points behind the Dons in fifth, but Ball still expects a tricky afternoon.

He said: “I know they have not been doing as well since then, but it’s still going to be a really tough game. We’ve just got to be ready for that and carry on what we have been doing.”