Aberdeen’s game at Ibrox has been rearranged due to a clash with Rangers’ League Cup semi-final

The game will now take place on Wednesday, November 29.

The Dons were due to head to Ibrox on Saturday, October 21, but Rangers will instead face Motherwell, who knocked Aberdeen out of the cup.

Kick-off will be 7.45pm and the match will be shown on Sky Sports.