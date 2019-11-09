Aberdeen have agreed fee with NAC Breda for defender Leigh

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed a fee has already been agreed with NAC Breda for Greg Leigh.

And McInnes also revealed the transfer figure is not dependent on the left-back’s form.

Leigh has impressed since joining on loan from the Dutch second-tier side in the summer.

Aberdeen ensured there was a clause for a permanent move in that loan deal – and also thrashed out the fee.

McInnes has confirmed he aims to secure the 23-year-old, contracted to Breda until summer 2023, on a permanent contract.

He said: “A fee is set in place for Greg.

“It is not dependent on how well Greg does.

“Although it is a loan it is one we are in charge of the situation and have that option to take him.

“We have enjoyed working with Greg and he is enjoying working here so hopefully we can have that conversation further down the line.”

Former Manchester City trainee Leigh has started 17 times for Aberdeen this season and scored twice.

McInnes is also keen to extend the deal for Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher.

The 23-year-old’s loan from the American MLS side expires in January.

However, McInnes has already opened up talks in a bid to make that a season-long stay.

The Dons boss is hopeful a deal can be thrashed out.

Both Leigh and Gallagher are in contention to start for Aberdeen today in the Premiership trip to Ross County.

The Reds are bidding for a third successive league win following victories over Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is set to return having missed the 3-0 defeat of Killie with an ankle injury.

Summer signing Bryson has started just five games in a season dogged by injuries.

in the first half of the 1-0 win over Hamilton, he aggravated an ankle injury that had kept him out for six weeks.

The former Derby County midfielder failed a late fitness test for the Kilmarnock clash but has come through training this week.

Prolific scorer Sam Cosgrove has also been given the green light to start against Ross County having suffered tightness in his groin against Kilmarnock.

Cosgrove, on 16 goals already this season, was taken off as a precaution.

The striker also came through training this week.

After 13 weeks out with a hamstring tear centre-back Ash Taylor is finally set to return to the Aberdeen squad today.

Summer signing Taylor has not played since suffering the injury in a 1-1 Europa League draw away to Chikhura Sachkhere in Georgia in late July.

Aberdeen defeated Ross County 3-0 at Pittodrie earlier in the season but McInnes has his side on alert.

He said: “The Ross County top line carries a threat.

“They have been brave enough to stay with the team and system that served them so well last season.

“They won the Championship and maybe weren’t one of the favourites to win the league.

“Last season Ross County also won the Challenge Cup and are a side used to winning.

“More often than not, although they have maybe deviated once or twice, they go with a semblance of a 4-4-2.

“They have good attacking players and options so we have to be aware of their threat.

“Although we had a good victory earlier in the season even then we still recognised the threat they have.”