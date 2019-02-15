Dons defender Dom Ball backs ban on artificial pitches

Aberdeen defender Dom Ball has called for the SPFL to ban artificial pitches from the Scottish Premiership.

Ball and every Dons player signed an PFA Scotland petition handed to the SPFL calling for action on non-grass pitches.

Every Premiership player put pen to the petition except those at the three clubs that use artificial surfaces – Kilmarnock, Livingston and Hamilton.

PFA Scotland felt it would be unfair to ask players at clubs using those pitches to sign the petition.

Ball wants Scotland to get in line with the English Premier League, which has all grass pitches.

Asked if artificial pitches should be banned in the top flight, Ball said: “That is why I signed the petition.

“The petition is hoping to do that (ban artificial pitches).

“I don’t mind them but my preference is grass pitches.

“I was brought up playing on them my whole life. But if you look at the Premier League in England every team has grass pitches.

“It reflects on Scottish football and grass pitches are the way to move forward.”

Every club representative in the Championship, League One and League Two has also signed on behalf of his team-mates to push the SPFL to introduce a blanket policy to ensure all surfaces – artificial or grass – are maintained to the highest standards possible.

Ball was talking at Northfield Academy as Aberdeen first-team players visited the club’s School of Football coaching session.

AFC Community Trust provide 20 Northfield pupils with daily coaching sessions as part of their curriculum for S1 and S2.

Although Ball is opposed to artificial pitches in Scotland’s Premiership, he is not completely against their use in other situations.

“I can see that sort of argument and for young kids these pitches stay in good nick for them to train on throughout the whole season,” he said.

“For that reason I think they are good for those situations.

“You can look at it positively like when we went to Stenhousemuir (Ochilview, 4-1 Scottish Cup replay win). Had that been a grass pitch it may not have been in a great way.

“Therefore it could have made it harder for us to play against them.”

Ball has also become an unexpected Internet music star after a video of him playing guitar and singing a song about Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove was posted on Joe Lewis’ Twitter account.

The on-loan Rotherham defender sings: “Sammy is going to win the Ballon d’Or, because he always scores.”

Aberdeen fans sing: “Sam Cosgrove Ballon d’Or” in honour of the leading scorer, who has netted 16 this season.

The song was recorded on Wednesday at a players’ board game night to watch Totttenham’s 3-0 Champions League defeat of Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old said: “I’m actually not great at guitar, but whenever I seem to pick it up I can put a few chords down and just sing a song.

“We always have a game night on a Champions League night. We play a bit of cards and sometimes Cluedo.

“My guitar was sitting there and they said ‘go on, play us a few tunes’. I messed around and started playing.

“Sam was there, that’s why I sang about him. I think it is brilliant – Sam for Ballon d’Or.

“I say to him every day and after every game, ‘mate you’re actually on for winning the Ballon d’Or’.”

Ball has made just one substitute appearance since the Premiership winter break, in the final three minutes of a 3-0 win at Hamilton on January 23.

He confirmed he had been suffering from a back injury, but is now fully fit.

Ball may be needed to come in at right-back against St Mirren tomorrow as the Dons are awaiting results on a scan on Shay Logan’s ankle injury.

Ball said: “I have been injured since Dubai and I came out of training for a couple of weeks.

“I am back in now and obviously fighting to get back in the team.

“It was my back. I don’t know what was going on with it. Now it is all good.”

Aberdeen’s Premiership clash with St Mirren tomorrow will be an AFC Community Trust Day.

To try to encourage as many families as possible to come along, under-12 tickets will be available for just £1.