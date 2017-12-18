Dons boss McInnes targets league summit against Celtic after Hibs festive stuffing

Boss Derek McInnes today called for a repeat of the red-hot performance that blew away Hibs – at stunned Celtic.

The Dons face the Hoops at Parkhead in a top-of-the-table showdown on Saturday.

Celtic host Partick Thistle tomorrow with their game in hand and could move five points clear.

If they lose – victory for the Reds at Parkhead would leapfrog them above the defending champions to go clear at the top of the league for Christmas. Celtic are reeling after their record 69-game unbeaten domestic run came to an end with a crushing 4-0 defeat away to Hearts in Edinburgh.

In contrast the Dons, inspired by winger Gary Mackay-Steven, produced their best performance of the season by destroying Hibs 4-1

McInnes is demanding more of the same as they battle to replace Celtic at the top of the table.

He said: “We have players whose game is in a very good place, and we will need that at Celtic Park.

“We will need the tenacity and confidence we showed against Hibs.

“And that ability to go and play at the right times as well as having that concentration which was there for the majority of the game.

“Against Hibs, we were fantastic right from the outset.

“When you put it into context with the level of the opposition it may well be the best performance of the season

“Hopefully, we can go and give a good account of ourselves at Celtic and get the desired result.”

Celtic have taken only four points from their last three Premiership games having also drawn 2-2 with Hibs.

Aberdeen have real momentum with maximum points from their last three matches.

However, regardless of the Hoops’ recent dip in form, McInnes is under no illusion as to the task in Glasgow next weekend.

He said: “It is the toughest challenge for any team when you go away to Celtic Park.

“We have got to be pleased with the work we have been doing over the last three games and confidence is clearly building.

“Celtic will be a tough game but we couldn’t be more pleased with the players going into it. We have had a 1-0, 3-0 and 4-1 wins going into this match.

“If we can play anywhere near what we showed signs of against Hibs, then it will be a tough game for Celtic as well.”

Winger Mackay-Steven, a £150,000 signing from Celtic in the summer, will be returning to Parkhead for the first time since joining the Dons. McInnes hailed the 27-year-old for his inspirational shift, claiming a hat-trick and an assist against Hibs.

McInnes said: “Gary will be the main focal point because his finishes were all excellent.

“It was clear against Hibs that he was going to be on song and that he fancied the challenge against Efe Ambrose. When they put Steven Whittaker there, Gary was still every bit as good.

“He came off feeling good about himself and that pleases me because Gary is a player that you need to keep reminding at times just how good he is.

“When you see his wee flicks and tricks you know Gary is in a good place.”

Dons boss McInnes was forced into a late change to his starting 11 when Icelandic international Kari Arnason’s partner went into labour on the night before the game.

McInnes said: “Arnie’s partner’s waters broke through the night.

“She wasn’t due until the first week in January, so it was a wee bit of a surprise when Arnie phoned me on Saturday morning.

“Arnie was playing in the team, so there were a few adjustments to make but it didn’t affect the performance.

“We would have liked Arnie at the game but his partner needed him more.”