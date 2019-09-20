Dons boss McInnes: No signings despite injuries emergency

Boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he will not make an emergency midfield signing despite an ongoing injury crisis.

Aberdeen have been rocked with confirmation midfielders Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson are both ruled out long term.

A £125,000 summer signing from Scunthorpe, Ojo is out for the rest of the year with a significant hamstring tear.

Scotland international Bryson, also a summer capture having left Derby, is out for a month with an ankle injury.

Also ruled out through injury are midfielders Stephen Gleeson and Scott Wright with defenders Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor also sidelined.

McInnes admits he has studied the free agent market but has opted not to move for emergency back-up.

He said: “We have looked at he out-of-contract list and there are a few that would have been good options for us.

“However, with Bryson’s injury only being for the month we will go as we are.

“We will go with what we have and utilise what we have in the building.”

McInnes moved to make an emergency loan signing during the summer transfer window when hit with a defensive injury crisis. Right-back Zak Vyner, who can also operate at centre-back, was drafted in on a short-term deal from Championship Bristol City until the end of the year.

McInnes had looked at the out-of-contract list for midfielders while sweating on the outcome of scans to Ojo and Bryson in case his worse fears were realised.

However, although losing Bryson for a month is a blow, McInnes admits he feared the 32-year-old could have been sidelined for longer.

With Bryson scheduled to return after the international break next month McInnes has opted against a new signing.

Bryson and Ojo both suffered the injuries in the recent 1-1 home draw with St Johnstone.

Midfielder Bryson left Pittodrie after the game in a protective boot and was sent for a scan on Monday. The outcome confirmed the former Derby County midfielder is out for a month.

The prognosis for Ojo was even worse with scans revealing he had suffered a significant tear to a hamstring. That will rule the 28-year-old out for at least three months with Ojo expected to return early in the New Year.

McInnes said: “Ojo will be out for three months with a significant tear.

“That is a real blow and not the news we were hoping for but we had braced ourselves for the worst. Ojo’s injury was causing us the most concern.

“It is more the depth of the tear which causes the issue.

“Bryson is out for a month although we feared it could have been a bit more, to be honest.

“I was expecting worse news on Bryson.

“It is disappointing as both Bryson and Ojo were significant signings during the summer.”

Despite the severity of Ojo’s injury it is understood the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder will not require surgery.

McInnes had just 13 players at training yesterday as his squad is stretched.

There was, however, some positive news with attacker Jon Gallagher’s leg injury not as bad as initially feared.

The Atlanta United loan star was taken to hospital following the draw with Saints for an X-ray amid fears he had suffered a fractured tibia.

However, results confirmed there was no break and Gallagher has returned to training and is in contention to face Livingston away from home tomorrow.

Mcinnes said: “On Saturday we feared the worst because Jon left here in a boot to go up to the hospital for an X-ray.

“He had a really bad haematoma as the swelling on his shin and ankle was horrendous from the impact.

“Thankfully his leg withstood the challenge and he was able to train as normal this morning.”

Defenders McKenna and Taylor are definitely out of the next three away games with hamstring injuries.

The manager said: “McKenna is coming along fine and potentially could be okay for the game before the international break.

“Taylor is a bit behind him.”