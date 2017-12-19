Dons boss McInnes calling on winger GMS to provide an action replay at Celtic

Winger Gary​ Mackay-Steven was today urged to watch a re-run of his sensational shift against Hibs so he can reproduce that level at Parkhead.

Dons boss Derek McInnes reckons the 27-year-old summer signing sometimes doubts just how talented his is.

If he needs any extra confidence, McInnes has urged the wing king to scan a re-run of his sensational shift where he scored a hat-trick and set up an assist in the 4-1 defeat of Hibs.

Aberdeen are set to face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday with McInnes looking for a repeat performance from GMS.

He said: “I believe in Gary and I was really keen to get him here.

“He should watch a copy of the Hibs game time and time again because I believe he has the potential to be that more often.

“Gary is a player who you need to keep reminding at times about how good he is.

“He should be pleased with his day’s work against Hibs and hopefully he can take it on to the next game (at Parkhead) because he was fantastic.”

McInnes splashed out £150,000 to secure Mackay-Steven on a two-year contract from Celtic this summer.

He had scored only two goals for the Dons before his hat-trick against Hibs, the first treble of his senior career.

McInnes today challenged the Scotland cap to add more goals to his game.

McInnes said: “I always thought Gary was a fantastic finisher when he got in on goal as he has a calmness.

“Hopefully his performance against Hibs gives him a calmness to score more.

“Gary turned the ball over and is capable of that quickness of movement and getting to goal quickly.

“He just needs to show that level of performance more often and hit the heights of what he is capable of in his career.”

Mackay-Steven has struggled to command a regular starting slot since his arrival and has made just 13 starts from 27 games so far this season.

McInnes reckons confidence is a key component for wide players and Mackay-Steven’s will clearly be sky high for his return to Celtic, where he spent two and a half years.

Asked if confidence was a factor, McInnes said: “I think it is for wide players – more so than any other position, to be honest.

“Like any good wide players, it is all about that consistency and that is what people judge you on.

“You see a lot of wide players if they start the game well, that is them set up.

“Sometimes they don’t start so well and fall out with themselves and beat themselves up and you have to take them off.

“It was clear against Hibs that Gary was on it and he put in a fantastic shift. You can clearly see he left the pitch in a very good place.”

On-loan Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie is ruled out of the trip to his parent club as part of his season-long loan agreement.