Aberdeen boss McInnes calls for level heads from team – starting at Kilmarnock

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has urged his squad to keep calm and carry on after a recent slump in form.

McInnes has called for the Dons not to get too low when they suffer defeats or too high when they win.

Instead he wants level heads for the rest of the season as new signings adapt to expectations that come with playing for the Reds.

Aberdeen ended a three-game losing streak when scraping through in the League Cup with an extra-time win over Championship Dundee. It took an injury time equaliser at Dens Park.

After recently crashing out of the Europa League to Rijeka, the Dons boss will demand his squad return to winning in 90 minutes at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

He said: “I have spoken to the players about not being as high as we were recently and certainly not to go as low as we have been.

“We have taken a couple of sore ones recently.

“However, just two weeks ago everyone was euphoric after leaving Pittodrie after the win against Hearts (3-2).

“Everyone was so confident and saying this was the best team we have had for a while.

“That can easily dissipate.

“Then there can be that uneasiness, lack of confidence and soul-searching about what it takes at Aberdeen.

“There has to be more confidence in us.”

A 1-0 loss away to St Mirren in the Premiership was sandwiched in between home and away defeats to HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Aberdeen were careering towards another damaging loss and an early season crisis when trailing Dundee 1-0 into injury time on Sunday.

A last-gap equaliser from Andy Considine forced extra-time with Sam Cosgrove, reportedly on the radar of Italian Serie A side Lazio, netting the winner in extra-time.

Although the performance was forgettable, McInnes praised his squad for battling to the end to prevent a second cup exit inside a week.

McInnes said: “We found a lot of guts to get the result at Dundee and I applaud my players for digging deep to get it.

“I thought at 1-1 it was fair to say we looked like the team more equipped to get the next goal.”

Long-serving defender Considine was the late goal hero at Dens Park. The 32-year-old was making his 488th appearance for the Dons and signed a new contract at the end of last season until summer 2021.

McInnes hailed the impact of Considine, who has featured recently at centre-back following the injuries to Ash Taylor and Mikey Devlin.

He said: “Andy has been in great form and just gets better and better.

“We had a few things flashing about at Dundee and I was pulling my hair out with not pulling the trigger with some of the chances we had.

“It was just at that time that I thought we had run out of time.

“We made a few changes and went man for man at the back.

“For both goals we had plenty of players in the box, which pleases me. Andy obviously had a big part to play in that.”

Aberdeen are set to welcome midfielder Lewis Ferguson back for the trip to Kilmarnock.

Ferguson missed the win at Dundee through suspension.

McInnes said: “Ferguson will be back for Saturday and will give us a bit more strength through the middle.

“We also had Bryson back on the pitch, which was a positive and a step towards his full fitness as he has been out a long time.”