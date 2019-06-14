Aberdeen beat Hibs and Rangers to sign teen Queen’s Park striker Ruth

Aberdeen have won the race to sign Queen’s Park teenage striker Michael Ruth.

Hibs were also keen on landing the 17-year-old but the Dons have persuaded Ruth to commit his future to Pittodrie.

Rangers had also been keen on landing the teen and Ruth featured for the Ibrox club in a youth tournament in Germany while on trial last summer.

Ruth made his Queen’s Park first team debut in March and scored his first senior goal in a 4-0 victory away to Albion Rovers the following month.

Ruth will go into the Aberdeen Development squad.

Meanwhile, defender Sam Roscoe has left Aberdeen for Ayr United in a two year deal.

The centre-half spent three seasons at Pittodrie after signing from Blackpool. He was on loan at Alloa last season.

Roscoe said: “The likes of Michael Rose, Scott McKenna and Danny Harvie have all come to Ayr and done well.

“And everyone knows what Lawrence Shankland achieved.

“So that was a big part of my decision to go to Ayr.

“I like to play football but I know when to battle and hopefully I can bring that right mix to the team.”