Aberdeen attacker Stewart won’t rule out longer stay at Pittodrie

On-loan attacker Greg Stewart was one of the stand-out Premiership stars in the first half of the season and is determined to shine for the Dons in the second half.

The 28-year-old Birmingham playmaker scored eight goals on loan at Kilmarnock until his recall last month and aims to recreate those levels at Pittodrie.

For now his primary focus is on helping Aberdeen’s bid for success as the campaign narrows into the business end.

At the end of the season, however, he will face a crossroads as his contract with Birmingham expires.

Stewart today confirmed he is open to remaining at Pittodrie on a permanent deal.

It is understood Aberdeen are prepared to offer a three-year deal to Stewart in a bid go tempt him to sign on.

Asked if staying at Aberdeen is a potential option, Stewart said: “I am hoping that can maybe happen and could be an option.

“I have spoken to the manager (Derek McInnes) and we just think I keep on doing what I am doing, then we can take care of that later on.”

Stewart is set to start against Premiership bottom club St Mirren at Pittodrie today.

He has netted one goal, in the 4-1 Scottish Cup replay defeat of Stenhousemuir, since his loan return and McInnes has praised his overall contribution.

Stewart said: “When I came to Aberdeen it was just a case of doing as well as I could and not really thinking about much in the summer just yet.

“There is still a long way to go.

“I want to keep working hard and by the time summer comes I will hopefully have something sorted.

“Now my focus is just on Aberdeen and doing well here.”

PFA Scotland this week presented a petition to the SPFL calling for artificial pitches to be banned in the Premiership.

Players outside the three teams that utilise plastic surfaces were unanimous in that call with every player from the other nine clubs signing the petition.

Players at Kilmarnock, Hamilton and Livingston were not asked to sign by the PFA as it was felt it would put them in a difficult position. Having spent half a season on loan at Killie, Stewart has experience of the artificial pitch at Rugby Park.

Stewart, along with all his Dons team-mates, signed the petition but understands why clubs use the G4 surfaces.

He said: “Personally I don’t really mind (artificial pitches).

“I have never really had any bad injuries or anything like that. Obviously I was at Kilmarnock for the first half of the season, and I got used to it.

“I would say you benefit more when you train on it every day than the boys on grass.

“For them to then go and play on it just once is difficult.

“However, for me I had no problems with it.

“It is just one of those things clubs do because they benefit from maybe making money off it, I don’t know. Although I am fine with it I can see why other players don’t like it.

“These clubs don’t have the biggest fanbase and if they feel they can make a benefit from it then they will do it.

“On the other hand I can see why players don’t want to play on it and would rather play on grass.”

Stewart excelled playing through the middle at Kilmarnock and has been used in that role since returning to Pittodrie. He has also been used in a wider role for the Dons.

He said: “It just depends really on how the gaffer wants to go and how he sees the game.

“To me I played my best stuff through the middle. But it is nothing I really think about too much.

“I am just one of those boys that wherever you are told to play, you do your best there.”

Aberdeen will today face struggling St Mirren in the bid to keep the pressure on second-placed Rangers who hold a five-point advantage. The Reds have won all three games against the Buddies so far this season.

Stewart said: “We just focus on what we are doing ourselves.

“Against St Mirren we will look to go and win and get another three points. It is just another game that we want to win.”

