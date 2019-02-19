Aberdeen’s Logan to see specialist after scan on ankle injury

Aberdeen right-back Shaleum Logan is set to see a specialist this week to further assess the ankle injury which ruled him out of the 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

The 31-year-old full-back had a scan last week and boss Derek McInnes confirmed there was “positive news” on the results.

However, the Dons are still sweating on Logan’s fitness as the defender is set to see a specialist to further explore the injury and scan results.

Boss McInnes faces a defensive crisis ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone.

On-loan Watford centre-back Tommie Hoban was set to be scanned after a knee injury sustained in the St Mirren game.

Hoban was stretchered off in the first half.

The 25-year-old was out for the whole of last season following surgery to cruciate ligament damage.

However, the injury sustained on Saturday is not to the knee operated on in 2017.

Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is suspended for the trip to Perth as he serves the last of a three-game ban as a result of his red card in the 4-2 loss to Rangers.

Experienced centre-back Mark Reynolds is on loan at Dundee United having joined the Championship side in January.

McInnes said: “Shaleum has had the scan and there was a wee bit of positive news on that.

“We want a specialist to have a look at Shaleum and the scan results so he will go see him.

“Hopefully we can find a way to get Shaleum back on to the pitch as quickly as possible.

“It is a knee injury with Tommie and we will get him scanned.

“Hopefully we get good news.

“Scott McKenna sits out Saturday so again we have been a bit stretched defensively when if McKenna doesn’t get himself suspended and Shaleum and Tommie were all right we look as if we have enough numbers there.

“Three in the same area of the team is a bit difficult to contend with but hopefully we can get good news on Shaleum.”

Aberdeen suffered the shock home draw against St Mirren, the side sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership, and McInnes admits the visitors were handed both goals.

He said: “We shot ourselves in the foot and played our own part in gifting them two goals.

“We gave away mistakes to gift them goals and their first for the penalty was ridiculous, it was inexplicable.

“Against St Mirren we were already without Shay and Scott McKenna and had to make those adjustments.

“Then we were without Tommie.

“I know we had defensive problems to contend with but we have played our own part in allowing that to be just one point rather than three.”