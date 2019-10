Don Devlin in Scotland squad

Aberdeen’s Mikey Devlin has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

It’s the third successive international squad the Dons defender has been named in by Scots manager Steve Clarke.

The Dark Blues will play Russia in Moscow on Thursday, October 10 and San Marino visit Hampden three days later in the latest Group I double header.

There are also places in Clarke’s squad for former Aberdeen players Kenny McLean, now with Norwich City, Ryan Christie of Celtic, Rangers’ Ryan Jack, Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth, Wigan’s Charlie Mulgrew and Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland.

The Scotland squad is as follows: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Stephen O’Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), Oliver Burke (Alaves), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).