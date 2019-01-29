Aberdeen assistant Docherty: ‘We have to be at our best’ in Scottish Cup replay with Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir may be rock bottom of Scotland’s third tier but Pittodrie No 2 Tony Docherty insists the part-timers will be shown complete respect.

Aberdeen are tonight set to face League One strugglers Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup fourth round replay.

Following a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, the sides will go again on the artificial pitch at a sell-out Ochilview Park tonight.

Docherty said: “Since the final whistle on Saturday (0-0 draw with Kilmarnock) our full focus has been on this replay to make sure we do everything we can to get through.

“There is nothing more important than this game tonight.

“A bad result in the cup is when you go out.

“We are still in the cup and if we do our job properly at Stenhousemuir we will progress into the next round.

“We treat Stenhousemuir with the utmost respect and the realisation we have to be at our best to get through.

“We did that in the first game as they are a good side and very organised against the ball.

“They were very difficult to break down and were clinical in front of goal as well.

“Stenhousemuir had one cross from (Ruaridh) Donaldson and (Mark) McGuigan scored with a great header.

“You can maybe look at our part in that but you also have to give real credit to the opponent.

“We don’t expect anything different. The only difference is we are now playing on their artificial pitch but we have a good record on those surfaces.”

Aberdeen are set to be without centre-back Scott McKenna for tonight’s replay as the centre-back suffered a tight hamstring in the draw with Kilmarnock. The Scotland cap was sent for a scan yesterday. McKenna was out for six weeks earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Docherty said: “Scott came off with a tight hamstring so we sent him for a scan yesterday just to see the full extent of that.

“He said it doesn’t feel anything like when he did it previously so hopefully the scan will clear that up.

“Scott was out for six weeks last time and we are hoping it will be nothing like that.

“However, you cannot be 100% sure until the scan and we find out exactly what it is.”

On-loan Watford centre-back Tommie Hoban came on for McKenna against Kilmarnock.

It was Hoban’s first game time since undergoing shoulder surgery in late August.

Docherty said: “It is important you assemble a squad and we have Tommie Hoban and Mark Reynolds back to cover that area.

“Tommie came on against Kilmarnock and he did well.

“Between him and Mark we have cover in that area but we don’t want Scott to be out with an injury. Hopefully we will get positive news on that.”