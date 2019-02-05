Devlin returns to Aberdeen squad for crunch clash with Rangers

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has revealed centre-back Mikey Devlin has returned to the squad for tomorrow night’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie.
Devlin has been out with a foot tendon injury since November, but could be back in action.
💬 Derek – Sometimes it’s too easy to blame the referee. Sam trained today and Joe feels ready while Michael Devlin is added to the squad and McLennan and McKenna are still out.
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 5, 2019
McInnes also revealed Joe Lewis and Sam Cosgrove, both forced off during Saturday’s win at Easter Road, could be fit.
A win over Steven Gerrard’s Gers would see the Dons leapfrog the Glasgow side and go second in the Premiership table.