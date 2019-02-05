Tuesday, February 5th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Devlin returns to Aberdeen squad for crunch clash with Rangers

by Ryan Cryle
05/02/2019, 1:16 pm
Mikey Devlin in action for Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has revealed centre-back Mikey Devlin has returned to the squad for tomorrow night’s Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Devlin has been out with a foot tendon injury since November, but could be back in action.

McInnes also revealed Joe Lewis and Sam Cosgrove, both forced off during Saturday’s win at Easter Road, could be fit.

A win over Steven Gerrard’s Gers would see the Dons leapfrog the Glasgow side and go second in the Premiership table.

