Thursday, October 10th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Devlin confirmed for Scotland debut against Russia

by Ryan Cryle
10/10/2019, 6:36 pm
Mikey Devlin in training with Scotland
Mikey Devlin in training with Scotland
Send us a story

Aberdeen’s Michael Devlin will make his first Scotland appearance tonight against Russia in Moscow after Steve Clarke’s team was revealed.

The full team for the Euro 2020 qualifier is:

Clarke’s fifth-place team are practically out of the running for automatic qualification from their group and will hope to reach next-year’s Euros via a Nations League play-off next March.

In contrast, victory for Russia tonight would see them qualify behind leaders Belgium.

Breaking