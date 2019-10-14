Aberdeen’s Devlin aims to build trust with Scotland boss Clarke and shine for Dons

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin aims to prove to Scotland boss Steve Clarke he can be trusted for big international games.

However, the centre-back accepts his first fight is to re-establish himself in the Dons starting line-up.

The 26-year-old earned his second cap in front of his proud family in the 6-0 demolition of the world’s worst team San Marino.

That came just days after earning his first cap in a 4-0 loss in Russia that killed any chance of qualifying from the group.

Now the Scots’ Euro 2020 hopes hinge on the Nations League play-offs in March.

Devlin said: “Between now and the next Scotland camp hopefully I will have shown the manager he can trust me at international level.

“There are contributing factors to that as at club level I also need to be playing week in week out with Aberdeen.

“All you can do is build a level of trust with the manager (Clarke) so he knows he can go and trust me to play.”

Devlin was drafted into the starting line-up in Russia due to a centre-back injury crisis.

He joined the Scotland squad having been dropped to the bench for Aberdeen for the 1-1 draw with Hibs. That change was made after a 5-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

Devlin said: “That (being on the bench) probably wasn’t ideal preparation.

“However, I have to respect the Aberdeen manager in terms of his team selection because he knows what is best for the team.

“I have got to work hard day on day to show I am improving and in the best shape possible for Aberdeen.

“If that results in being called up to Scotland, then great.”

Scotland brushed aside San Marino, the side rock bottom of the Fifa world rankings, to move up to fourth in Group I. Devlin said: “We wanted to end the week on a high.

“We had been really disappointed with the result in Russia but are delighted we can take positives from this.

“Now we need to build momentum going into the next two games and hopefully this is the start of it.

“Whenever you have a disappointment or a low you have to bounce back as quickly as possible to try to get that result and win under your belt.

“That is what picks everyone up.

“As disappointed as we were after Russia we had a big game to focus on against San Marino in our own stadium in front of our supporters.

“They came in brilliant numbers to support us in Moscow and we wanted to try to send them home happy.

“We were delighted with the six goals and to win the game. This was a much better feeling than on Thursday night against Russia.”

Devlin’s family were there to see him run out at Hampden for his country.

He said: “My mum, dad and brother and my sister-in-law were at the game.

“My sister lives in London and unfortunately couldn’t make it.

“It was great to have them there.

“It was a shame they couldn’t make it to Moscow on Thursday but Russia was just a bit too far.

“I was delighted to make my home debut in front of my family.”

Asked if there was any concern the game could be abandoned due to the torrential rain, Devlin said: “I was just focused on the match and doing the best job I could.”