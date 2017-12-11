Derek staying put at Dons gives us all confidence as players that he has belief says Ryan Christie

Sent by skipper Graeme Shinnie, the message boss Derek McInnes was staying at Pittodrie flashed up on the Dons players’ group chat.

Around an hour later the confirmation was then delivered loud and clear to Scottish football, and Ibrox, that he had snubbed Rangers.

For attacker Ryan Christie that message was clear – that McInnes believes Aberdeen are still Scotland’s second force.

Now he has challenged the relieved Dons players to prove that.

Christie admitted the Dons players were completely in the dark about their manager’s future during a “strange” 48 hours following Rangers official request to talk to McInnes on Tuesday.

That request was rejected by Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne with McInnes missing two days of training to consider the biggest decision of his career.

Asked on the significance of McInnes choosing Aberdeen over Rangers, Christie said: “It is a massive statement.

“It gives us all confidence as players that he believes in us and that he believes, like he said to us, that he has unfinished business here.

“We feel we are the second-best team in the country and we have got to show that.

“The manager has got confidence in us to do that and him turning down the Rangers job can only add to that.

“He thinks we can kick on which is exactly what the players think we can do as well.

“Now that it is finally out of the way we can concentrate solely on the field matters and we can push on to start playing the football we know we are capable of.

“Second spot is the target.”

Official confirmation McInnes was staying arrived at around 6pm on Thursday just hours after the Reds players had returned home from a second successive day of training where their manager and No.2 Tony Docherty were absent.

Christie admits many of the squad believed McInnes near five-year reign at the club was coming to an end – probably that day.

U20 coach Paul Sheerin was on stand-by to manage the Dons at Dundee on Friday if needed.

Then skipper Shinnie confirmed to the players he was staying via social media, the quickest way to get the ear of every player when not inside Pittodrie.

Less than an hour later the club officially confirmed the 46-year-old was going nowhere, a statement that sent shock-waves around Scottish football.

The significance of it cannot be underestimated as it hammered home the old order, that hackneyed Rangers and Celtic duopoly, was not going to be re-established.

Christie said: “I found out late afternoon on Thursday.

“Graeme Shinnie let all the boys know and it was a great bit of news to get.

“To be fair the overall thought was that he was moving on.

“So it was fantastic news when we all heard that he was staying.

“Then everyone calmed down and we were all completely relaxed again and could get back to business.

“We were all away from training and Shinnie put it on group chat because obviously everyone was asking the question.

“I was sitting at home when I got the message and about 45 minutes later the club confirmed it.

“All the players were absolutely delighted that he is staying and, hopefully, we repaid him with the three points at Dundee.”

Aberdeen responded to what had been a traumatic week by securing a 1-0 victory at Dens Park with Christie securing the man-of-the-match award.

“It had been very strange because you don’t expect speculation to go like that for as long as it did,” explained the on-loan Celtic attacker.

“Then we came back in for the game against Dundee and it was back to normal like nothing had happened.

“Football is a strange game and you need to get used to surprises like that.

“Everyone is absolutely delighted and hopefully we can leave it all behind now and kick on.”

Aberdeen can leave behind Rangers’ messy pursuit of McInnes and progress but that is not the case within Ibrox.

McInnes’ rebuttal has left their managerial search in chaos with U20 coach Graeme Murty now interim manager until the New Year.

Any potential targets for the Ibrox club will inevitably look at the situation and ask just why did McInnes, a former player from 1995-2000, reject it.

If alarm bells were not ringing for any candidates during the protracted six week pursuit of McInnes, they will be now.

None of that is any concern for Christie or the Reds though.

“Second spot is the target,” he said.

“We were frustrated with how the previous games against Rangers went.

“To lose both (2-1 Pittodrie, 3-0 Ibrox) was annoying and frustrating for us.

“It was a good reaction at Dundee and now we have to kick on.

“Going back to second spot on Friday was a nice feeling and we have to keep putting the demand on other teams.

“We feel good and that we can really step on now and get that second spot.”

The speculation linking McInnes with Rangers dragged on for 40 days before Rangers made their interests official with an approach.

During that period the Reds had taken just four points from 15.

Christie said: “It’s hard to shut off from it.

“So many people had so many stories and rumours and it’s easy for it to get into your head.

“The players said they would completely blank it.

“But it’s easier said than done, especially when you get lots of messages from people wanting you to give them the inside scoop and you know as much as the next guy

“It’s no surprise that the gaffer is being linked with all these jobs. It’s only natural when you’re doing such a good job.”

For Christie the only way to isolate himself from concerns about the manager’s future was to concentrate on the one thing he could affect, training and preparation for Dundee.

In McInnes’ absence that was overseen by Sheerin and coach Barry Robson.

Christie said: “To be honest all the players said we just had to focus on ourselves because the game against Dundee was a good chance to go back to second spot before the rest of the games on Saturday.

“We had to make sure we were right for that game and preparing in the right manner.

“We did that and it paid off with three points so we are happy.

“Overall, we deserved the win at Dens Park which is always a difficult place to go.

“It was good to finally get everything sorted so that we got back to concentrate on things on the pitch.”