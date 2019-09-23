Derek McInnes: Win at Livingston was awful to watch for Aberdeen fans

Boss Derek McInnes today admitted the defeat of Livingston was awful to watch for Aberdeen supporters.

However, he vowed the Dons will produce far better performances going forward.

With six players sidelined, injury-ravaged Aberdeen battled for a win that leapfrogged them up to third in the Premiership.

McInnes’ injury problems deepened as leading scorer Sam Cosgrove was dropped to the bench due to a groin problem.

The Dons boss accepts the victory was a tough watch but praised his squad for grinding out a result despite so many out injured.

He said: “At times it wasn’t nice to watch, in fact it was pretty awful to watch at times.

“Livingston asked a lot of questions of us but we got a clean sheet and a win and the players deserve a lot of credit for that.

“I said to the players that we had to get the job done, leave with three points and move on to Wednesday (League Cup quarter final at Hearts). The pleasure comes from winning.

“It doesn’t come from watching the game because there wasn’t a lot of pleasure in that.

“But I will take the pleasure from watching my team be so committed and do what they did despite the injuries we have.

“We stood up to Livingston for the vast majority of it and we got our reward.

“We went to Livingston to do a job. We knew what to expect and had to fight fire with fire.

“They (the supporters) will see the team play much better this season.”

Aberdeen’s midfield has been decimated by injuries with Funso Ojo unlikely to play again this year with a bad hamstring tear.

Scotland cap Craig Bryson is out for a month with an ankle injury while Scott Wright is set to be out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Stephen Gleeson is also sidelined as he battles back from knee surgery.

Dons boss McInnes turned to 18-year-old Dean Campbell to start in the heart of midfield alongside 20-year-old Lewis Ferguson.

He said: “The narrative before the game was how many injuries we had.

“It pleases me that we got the win despite that.

“We lacked experience and certain types in certain positions against Livingston but we had to stand up to it and play a certain game at times.

“We knew that Livingston would have enough of the game and ask the question of us because they are good at what they do.

“I would have liked us to be a little more aggressive with our work.

“To certainly bring more quality to the opposition half.

“Despite all that we were still good enough to win the game.”

Aberdeen secured the victory with a first half goal from centre-back Andy Considine.

They added a second deep into injury time when substitute Sam Cosgrove won a penalty and then converted it for his 11th goal of the season.

McInnes said: “In the SPFL when you go away from home the opposition is always going to get a couple of moments to score.

“Thankfully we have managed a combination of some good defending and our goalkeeper managed to get the clean sheet.

“There were two bits of quality in the delivery and the movement for big Andy to get in for the goal.

“Then the weighted pass from Niall McGinn when we break on them and get the second goal.”

Aberdeen’s injury problems intensified with leading scorer Cosgrove struggling with a groin issue that limited his training sessions in the build up to the game.

With the League Cup quarter-final at Hearts on Wednesday then a Premiership trip to Rangers on Saturday McInnes has opted to manage the striker’s game time.

Summer signing Curtis Main came in for his first start in five weeks.

McInnes said: “Cosgrove was a doubt on Thursday as he never trained.

“While he was in the treatment table all week and not training Curtis was training and training particularly well.

“With Sam having a little strain on his groin we are trying to manage his minutes over the three games.

“We always knew he would be able to give us something coming off the bench.”