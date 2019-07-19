Derek McInnes praises Ferguson and Campbell after Europa League win

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hailed Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campbell after the Dons sealed a place in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

The Reds led Finns RoPS Rovaniemi 2-1 from the first leg at Pittodrie, but fell behind to Tarik Kada’s deflected strike after just 75 seconds in Lapland.

However, Sam Cosgrove’s penalty put them back in control and Ferguson’s injury-time goal secured a 4-2 aggregate win and a tie against Georgians Chikhura Sachkhere.

McInnes, who singled out his teen midfield duo after the game, said: “We were young in the middle of the park with Ferguson and Campbell, but they were outstanding when we needed that composure and calmness.

“We played Ferguson against (Lucas) Lingman as he was the one player who we didn’t want to lift his head and enjoy the game.

“Lingman had his moments, but when I need a job to be done Ferguson is the one who does it. I was screaming at him towards the end, but he got the goal like he did against Burnley (in qualifying last season).

“Rovaniemi are a good side with a great spirt and Lingman is a top player which means you are never comfortable but no-one can tell me we haven’t dominated both games.

We had 33 shots in the first leg and there must have been between 20 and 30 here.

“Our lack of finishing and not putting the game to bed earlier is disappointing but we knew we had to bring a decent level of performance as RoPS pushed us all the way and we deserved to go through.”

Last night’s game was a stern test of the character of McInnes’ new recruits but the Dons boss was delighted to see his new-look side show their mettle when it mattered against RoPS.

He said: “When the question was asked I’m finding out a lot about my team which is a whole new side. We needed calm heads and composure and we didn’t panic after losing the goal. RoPS defended with spirit but our composure was there.

“The pleasing thing for me is RoPS are halfway through their season yet we looked fitter despite being back only four games.”

Following the win there is little time to celebrate with the Dons boss switching his focus to next week’s second round tie against Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia.

He said: “Craig Bryson is due to train Sunday and Monday. We took a gamble and when the first goal went in tonight we started to think was it worth it but he is too important to risk here.

“Funso Ojo will be registered for next week and he will bring us options there. We also have defensive injuries in Greg Leigh and Mikey Devlin but having those two boys back next week and two 90 minutes under our belts will help.

“Devlin won’t be fit for next week but we don’t know how long it will be. He will probably miss both games.”