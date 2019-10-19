Defender Vyner ready and willing to play in midfield for injury-hit Aberdeen

Loan star Zak Vyner insists he is ready to play anywhere to help the Dons injury crisis – including midfield if needed.

The Bristol City defender has already played at right-back and centre-back since being drafted in as an emergency signing to cover defensive injury absences.

Midfield looks to be the main problem area for today’s Premiership trip to Motherwell.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is reluctant to rush summer signing Craig Bryson back from injury to ease a midfield selection crisis.

Bryson has yet to return to training from an ankle injury that has ruled the Scotland cap out of the last four matches.

Lewis Ferguson is suspended, Funso Ojo is out for the rest of the year with a hamstring tear and Stephen Gleeson has only recently returned to training following knee surgery in pre-season.

Boss McInnes has confirmed teenager Dean Campbell, 18, is the only senior midfielder fully fit.

Vyner is ready to do his bit anywhere to help the cause. It is all part of the learning process to make him leave Pittodrie next season a better player.

The 22-year-old said: “There isn’t a position I prefer from right-back or centre-back if I am honest. I like to play both.

“I feel like I need to develop my game in both positions and that is what I am here for.”

Asked if he can play midfield, Vyner said: “Playing that sitting role in front of the back four, I am happy to do that and capable of it.

“I have done that at academy levels although not in the senior game. I am not against it.”

Aberdeen had eight players sidelined for the 5-0 loss at Rangers and six out for the 1-1 draw with Hibs.

Vyner said: “It is not good for the morale of the team seeing your friends going down with long-term injuries.

“We have a couple back and want to help the other ones who are still out for a while to keep their morale up.

“They do the same for us as well. On Monday when we came in after the loss to Rangers they tried to keep us in as high spirits as they could.

“We just have to stick together.”

Vyner was secured on a season-long loan, with the option of a recall in January, on the eve of the 2-0 Europa League third qualifying round first-leg loss to HNK Rijeka in Croatia.

He has gone on to make eight appearances for the Dons with six starts.

Vyner said: “I will absolutely come away from Aberdeen a stronger player. It is a great place to develop my football with great management and great staff.

“The players are also fantastic so it is a good place for me to be and I’m happy to be here.

“At Aberdeen there is also an abundance of experience in the dressing room.

“Scott (McKenna) is the same age as me at 22 and we can bounce off one another. Shay (Logan) and Andy (Considine) are also great people to learn from.

“A loan for me is about developing my all-round game to become more of an established player.

“That is what I want to be and where I am trying to get to. Being at Aberdeen is a good place for me to do that.”

Developing his game is not the only area for growth targeted by the ambitious defender.

He said: “Learning is also about being a better human. For being a better player and person, Aberdeen is a great place to be.”

Aberdeen return from the international break after nearly two weeks off. Vyner insists it offered an opportunity to regroup and recharge and for injured players to work on their fitness.

He said: “We had three away games in a week, which were all tough, and the League Cup tie at Hearts went to extra-time and penalties.

“A regrouping period in the international break is good. It is time to get the heads down and a bit more energy in the legs.

“That way you are a bit fresher when you come back after a week’s training. We can go at it again.”