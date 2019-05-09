EXCLUSIVE: Defender Hoban hoping for offer from Aberdeen

Watford defender Tommie Hoban today revealed he would “100%” consider signing for Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Watford expires at the end of the season but he has yet to discuss his future with the Premier League club.

Hoban is recuperating following an operation on cruciate ligament damage sustained while on loan at the Dons.

The defender is confident he will make a full recovery and come back stronger than ever. He is targeting a return to action in October.

Dons boss Derek McInnes recently confirmed he would be open to signing Hoban when fully fit again if he became a free agent.

When asked if he would consider signing for Aberdeen, he said: “It is 100% something I would definitely consider if it was an option.

“My time at Aberdeen was a lot shorter than I had hoped for but I really loved my time up there.

“I got on really well with all the boys and it is probably one of the best changing rooms I have seen in my time in football.

“Aberdeen are a massive club. You get to play Europa league football and they are always up there at the top end of the table.

“You get to play massive games against sides like Celtic and Rangers.

“There is definitely a big appeal to going back to Aberdeen.

“It was really nice of Derek to say that and if it was to come up it is something I would 100% consider.”

Hoban sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on February 16.

It was the second serious knee injury to hit him inside two years.

He was ruled out for the whole of last season having suffered a cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training with Watford in summer 2017.

This time the damage was to a different knee.

As he battles through his rehabilitation, under a private physio separate from Watford, Hoban admits he could face a period of uncertainty over his future.

On talks on his future with Watford, he said: “I haven’t yet but will probably hear from them in the next month or so I would imagine

“Obviously the season is coming to an end but they have an FA Cup final to focus on at the minute.

“I am sure once all that is done I will hear something.

“But I haven’t heard anything regarding that as yet.

“With the rehab I am not actually going into Watford now which makes it a little more difficult.

“I am doing the rehab privately one to one with a physio recommended by the surgeon. Obviously there might be a few months when I am out of contract and there is that kind of uncertainty.

“But that doesn’t change what I need to do which is to get fit.

“I am pretty focused on just that end goal of getting back and playing at the top level.”

Such is Hoban’s connection with Aberdeen he travelled up to Hampden from England during his rehab to cheer on the Dons in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He sat with the other injured Aberdeen players at Hampden.

Hoban said: “The boys did great to get to a semi-final and also a final (League Cup) this season. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be and it ended up being a bit of a crazy game in the end.

“It is quite a young team at Aberdeen and that experience (3-0 semi final loss) is something they will 100% learn from and take forward in their career.

“I am sure a lot of them will have those chances again.

“Hopefully next season they will go one better and hopefully get to the final and win some silverware.”