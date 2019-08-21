Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee look to oust Dons for second year running

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes hopes his side can stun Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for the second successive season.

The Dons’ reserves head for Spain Park tonight to face the Junior outfit in the quarter-finals of the Shire Cup.

A year ago Paul Sheerin’s Reds were defeated 4-3 by Dee at this stage of the competition.

Aberdeen, who had Connor McLennan, Bruce Anderson and Dean Campbell in their ranks, had led 3-1 before losing out after extra-time.

Forbes, who is Dee joint-boss alongside Jamie Watt, is hoping to upset the Dons again.

He said: “We will take inspiration from what we managed to do last season.

“It also helps us that Aberdeen have given up their right to home advantage, so hopefully being at Spain Park can help us.

“Last year it was a really good game, we were 3-1 down and they missed chances to finish the game.

“After that they let us back in and we forced extra time and Lachie MacLeod got the winner.

“We really took control of the game in extra-time and it was a great win for us.

“Hopefully we can produce another good performance against them and try to get through, but we know it will be tough because they may have some players from the first team squad involved.

“They’ll be coming to Spain Park fired up because we beat them in the same round of this competition last season.

“They’ll come expecting to win, but we’ve got a great record at Spain Park and we’re hopeful we can produce a performance to get us into the next round.”

After three successive Aberdeenshire Shield final defeats and losing out in last term’s Shire Cup final, Forbes is also hoping his side can go a step further this campaign.

He added: “We’ve been in the last three Aberdeenshire Shield finals and the Aberdeenshire Cup final last season and we’ve lost them all.

“Cove aren’t in the cup this year, but it’s not any easier.

“We’ve got a big hurdle to get past in Aberdeen and then we’re looking at Formartine or Huntly in the next round.

“In the other half of the draw Fraserburgh are flying and if we could get through it would be another great achievement. I’d love to think this could be our season to win one of these Aberdeenshire trophies.

“We’ve been knocking on the door and had glorious failure for the last few seasons, so hopefully this can be our time.”

The Dons beat Deveronvale 2-0 in round one, but were recently thumped 6-0 by Brora in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

Forbes said: “Aberdeen’s young players are full-time and they are good players otherwise they wouldn’t be at Aberdeen.

“They’ve won 2-0 at Deveronvale, but were beaten 6-0 by Brora which a lot of people picked up on.

“But these games will stand them in good stead. The Brora game shows what can happen if they’re not at it.”