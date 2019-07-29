Dedicated Thain’s kiosk to open in RDS as part of Pittodrie catering revamp

Stovies, macaroni and chicken pies will all be on offer at a dedicated Thain’s Bakery kiosk in Pittodrie’s biggest stand.

The stall inside the Richard Donald Stand is part of a raft of changes the club are making following issues during Aberdeen FC’s 2-1 win over RoPS Rovaniemi.

Based on feedback from last season, a number of items have been removed from the menu at Pittodrie, including the Pars steak pie and the McWilliams jumbo sausage.

These items have been replaced by the Thain’s chicken pie and Pars steak and sausage pie.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A meal deal offer is also being introduced which will give you a free share size bag of sweets when any two drinks and two pies are bought.

And the Thain’s kiosk will be selling the bakery’s popular stovies and macaroni tubs.

In the update, the club confirmed Sodexo will be continuing their support of the community trust by donating 5p from the sale of every Pittodrie Pie.