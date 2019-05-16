Cost of Aberdeen’s new stadium at Kingsford to rise to ‘£45 to 50m’

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne today confirmed the estimated cost of the stadium at Kingsford could rise as much as £10 million to £50m.

The initial figure quoted for the 20,000-seater stadium which is scheduled for completion in summer 2022 was £40m.

However, Aberdeen expect that cost to be far greater.

They are set to open a new £12m professional training campus, community hub and youth academy at Kingsford.

The entirety of the £12m has been underwritten by the directors and friends of the club.

No bank debt was incurred to raise the investment needed for the ambitious facility which is set to be open for September/October this year.

Milne said: “That (£40m) is a general figure we have to put in.

“It was always going to be £40-plus million.

“It will probably end up somewhere between £45 and £50m.

“We need to go through this next stage of the exercise where we do the consultation process with the fans.

“That will provide us with the final information we need to finalise the stadium design.

“That will then enable us to bring out an accurate budget cost to deliver the stadium.

“We expect that to be in the £45 to £50m area.”

Milne and his fellow board members were at Pittodrie to outline the club’s future strategy.

Chairman Milne, vice- chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Duncan Fraser and commercial director Rob Wicks outlined the strategy for investment in the football team and funding the new stadium.

The Dons also want to influence positive changes in Scottish football to encourage more investment in the national game.

As the Dons look towards the Kingsford move Milne insists the club are in a positive position moving forward.

Since the appointment of manager Derek McInnes in 2013 the Dons have doubled the player budget and have also invested £4m into the youth academy.

Annual turnover has doubled to more than £15m and the Reds have been debt free since October 2014. The fan-funding scheme AberDNA has raised almost £700,000 in net proceeds that are 100% allocated to McInnes’ football budget.

Milne said: “What we have achieved in the last six years has given us a real platform to see how we can take the club on to the next stage.

“The success we have delivered out on the pitch and also things we achieved behind the scenes – increasing turnover, eliminating the debt and all the new initiatives that have been launched.

“They have generated revenues with the bulk of it fed into football operations.

“The training facilities will serve a purpose for the Community trust and the wider community as well.”