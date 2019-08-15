Cosgrove STARTS for Aberdeen in crunch Euro tie against Rijeka

Sam Cosgrove will start tonight’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Rijeka at Pittodrie after overcoming a hamstring injury.
The big striker has provided a welcome boost to boss Derek McInnes, with the Dons 2-0 down from the first leg in Croatia.
Shay Logan also comes back in for Aberdeen at right-back.
Here’s the team:
Here is your Aberdeen team to play @NKRijeka at Pittodrie tonight- kick off 7.45pm! #COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/oipaLQOeRa
— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 15, 2019