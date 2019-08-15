Thursday, August 15th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Cosgrove STARTS for Aberdeen in crunch Euro tie against Rijeka

by Ryan Cryle
15/08/2019, 6:31 pm Updated: 15/08/2019, 6:36 pm
Sam Cosgrove.
Sam Cosgrove will start tonight’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Rijeka at Pittodrie after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The big striker has provided a welcome boost to boss Derek McInnes, with the Dons 2-0 down from the first leg in Croatia.

Shay Logan also comes back in for Aberdeen at right-back.

Here’s the team:

