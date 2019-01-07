Cosgrove signs new Aberdeen deal to summer of 2022

Aberdeen have announced striker Sam Cosgrove has signed a contact extension to the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 22-year-old, a rookie when he signed from Carlisle United in January, netted seven goals in five games over December to propel the Dons back into the hunt for the Premiership title. He has nine in total this term.

Cosgrove said: “To be honest, as soon as the offer came through, it was never a matter of if I was going to sign it, it was just about getting things done as soon as possible.

“And while it’s great to have security for my future, I see it as an incentive to push on and showing what more I’ve got to come.

“We didn’t have the start to the season that we would have hoped for, but the run that we’ve been on for the past month especially has put us in a great position going into the second half of the season.”

The product of Everton and Wigan’s youth academies had an inauspicious start to his career with the Reds, after being sent off on debut against Celtic at Pittodrie, but he has become a hero of the fans in recent weeks.