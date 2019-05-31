Cosgrove aiming at second 20-plus haul for Aberdeen next term

Striker Sam Cosgrove has targeted smashing the 20-goal mark again next season for the Dons.

Cosgrove netted 21 times in all competitions in his first full season at Pittodrie.

He will return for pre-season fired up to beat that tally.

Cosgrove, 22, said: “I have to put pressure on myself next season to go out and do exactly the same again with the goals I have scored.

“Those goals and the season have been massive for me.

“It was probably what I would class as my first full professional season playing regularly.”

Cosgrove finished just one goal behind Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos in the race for the Premiership Tartan Ball award for the league’s top scorer.

Colombian international Morelos finished the campaign on 18 Premiership goals.

Cosgrove had a penalty saved in the dying minutes of the 2-1 win at Hibs in the final game of the season that would have drawn him level with Morelos.

In his first full season at Pittodrie Cosgrove scored more Premiership goals than Celtic’s record signing Odsonne Edouard.

A £9 million capture last summer from Paris St Germain, Edouard scored 15 league goals.

Aberdeen return to pre-season training in the final week of this month where they will travel to Cork in the Republic of Ireland for a week-long training camp.

Cosgrove is determined to prove he is no one-season wonder after a prolific first full campaign for the Reds.

He said: “It was a bit of a learning curve.

“I had the games at the start of the season against Burnley in the Europa League, which were absolutely fantastic.

“Then I found myself out of the team for a spell.

“However, I came back into the team and started scoring goals.

“Now I have to do the same again next season.”

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has already moved to further bolster the attack for next season by beating Hearts to the capture of Curtis Main.

The Motherwell striker, 26, has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons and is expected to be officially unveiled early this month. Former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has also had talks with McInnes regarding a return to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen could also resurrect interest in Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch.

McInnes tried to land McGeouch from Hibs last summer but he opted to move to the Stadium of Light.

McGeouch is out of contract at Sunderland after only signing a one-year deal at the club.

He is reportedly keen on a return to Scotland, although Blackburn, QPR and Brentford are interested.

McInnes wants signings secured for the Euro campaign, which begins at the first qualifying round stage on July 11.

Cosgrove said: “Europe is massive for us and it has almost been a given the last few years.

“It was vital that we got into Europe again.

“In previous seasons we have qualified for Europe by finishing in second place but unfortunately we did not get that this season.”