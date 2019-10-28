Cormack Park training pitch to be named after Aberdeen legend Jess

Aberdeen have announced one of the training pitches at their new Cormack Park facility will be named after club legend Eoin Jess.

Jess, 48, played for the club between 1989 and 1996, and then returned for a second spell between 1997 and 2001.

The Portsoy attacker scored 94 goals in his time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have previously announced three of the six pitches will be named after Teddy Scott, Willie Miller and Neale Cooper, with the other two still to be announced.

🌟 We can now reveal that the Red Army has voted for Eoin Jess to become the fourth Dons legend to be recognised at our new training facilities. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/J7MdPoNPpp#StandFree pic.twitter.com/1ccNrAB8RO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 28, 2019

The £12 million site will have its official opening on Thursday.