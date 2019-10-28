Monday, October 28th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Cormack Park training pitch to be named after Aberdeen legend Jess

by Ryan Cryle
28/10/2019, 2:10 pm Updated: 28/10/2019, 2:14 pm
Aberdeen's Eoin Jess, left, rides a tackle from Terry Butcher when the Dons won the Skol Cup
Aberdeen's Eoin Jess, left, rides a tackle from Terry Butcher when the Dons won the Skol Cup
Send us a story

Aberdeen have announced one of the training pitches at their new Cormack Park facility will be named after club legend Eoin Jess.

Jess, 48, played for the club between 1989 and 1996, and then returned for a second spell between 1997 and 2001.

The Portsoy attacker scored 94 goals in his time at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have previously announced three of the six pitches will be named after Teddy Scott, Willie Miller and Neale Cooper, with the other two still to be announced.

The £12 million site will have its official opening on Thursday.

Breaking