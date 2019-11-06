After nearly 20 years with Aberdeen, Andy Considine knows the value of Cormack Park

Andy Considine understands more than most the benefits Aberdeen’s new, state-of-the-art training complex at Kingsford will provide.

The training facilities, youth academy and community hub at Cormack Park were opened by the Dons’ greatest manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, last Thursday.

While the first team will benefit from the new £12 million-plus facilities to the west of the Granite City, Considine is also considering the next generation.

The defender – a Pittodrie youth academy graduate – knows those trying to follow the same path into the first team will benefit from having a training base rather than training and playing in various locations across Aberdeen.

Considine, 32, recalls being ferried around the city as a youth player and then having to assemble the goalposts in the snow before they began training.

Although the move to Kingsford doesn’t guarantee better weather, the new facilities will be a welcome change.

Considine said: “It has been spoken about for a long time. I remember there used to be this 30-seater red bus that Drew Jarvie would drive to take us out to the barracks for training.

“In the winter you’d be getting on and off the bus in the snow and having to build the goals and things like that.

“We’ll still get rain and snow at Westhill, but at least we won’t have to build the goals.”

Considine also believes having the training facilities at Kingsford will give Derek McInnes’ first team more time to hone their skills.

Currently, time constraints can be a factor in how much additional work can be done after training.

McInnes has spoken previously about training at places like Aberdeen Sports Village and Spain Park, where they are only able to hire pitches for a set period of time.

Now that the training ground has been completed, the Dons won’t have that problem.

And Considine says it’s little things like this that make a big difference.

He added: “I understand the difference it can make – you can do extra work before and after training.

“Don’t get me wrong, right now Tony Docherty will take strikers to do a bit and boys will do stuff themselves at the end of training.

“But then you’re on a bus for 15 or 20 minutes, back to the stadium.

“It’s the same before – you do your prehab to warm up and then you go on a bus and you’re stiff again and have to do a bit more when you get to training.

“That might not seem like much, but it’s the little things that make a difference.

“These facilities will all help, which will be fantastic.”

Considine believes proper training facilities are something Aberdeen have needed for a long time.

Having a training ground and also a new stadium is something that has been mooted for many years.

But to finally see it delivered is something that Considine and all his colleagues are thrilled about.

The first-team squad trained at Kingsford for the first time last Friday, before Saturday’s 3-0 Pittodrie victory against Kilmarnock.

He said: “The players are all looking forward to it.

“I’ve been here 16 or 17 years and it’s been a long time coming. But I’m absolutely delighted to get into the new facility.

“It’s what the club have been needing for a very long time.

“It won’t just be great for the first team, it will be great for all the youth teams as well to have the facility.

“If you have everyone together it makes it feel like even more of a family club.

“Having this gives everyone from youth teams to first team the opportunity to do more training and practise more.

“Everything will become easier for us.”