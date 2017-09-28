Neale Cooper to be inducted into Dons hall of fame

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper is to be inducted into the Aberdeen hall of fame.

The Dons announced Cooper will be inducted at an event on Friday, November 10.

The midfielder came through the Pittodrie youth ranks during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time as manager in the Granite City.

He won two Premier Division titles, four Scottish Cups and the League Cup with Aberdeen as well the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983.

Cooper formed a formidable partnership in central midfield with Neil Simpson during that time.

He left the Dons in 1986 for a crack at English football with Aston Villa.

In 1987 Cooper returned to Scotland and had a spell with Rangers before returning to Pittodrie where he was unable to play because of injury.

He then joined Reading and came back to Scotland again to play for Dunfermline Athletic and Ross County.

He has managed the Staggies, Hartlepool United (twice), Peterhead and Gillingham.