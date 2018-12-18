Considine vows to help Aberdeen get back in the mix starting with Dundee

Defender Andy Considine today vowed Aberdeen will aim to deliver the results in December to ensure they are in the Premiership’s leading pack in the new year.

Considine admits the Dons have suffered an uncharacteristically slow start to the league campaign.

For most of this term so far the Reds have been mired in the bottom six, on the outside looking in at what was being touted as the most open and exciting Premiership title race in years.

Despite finishing league runners-up to Celtic for the previous four years, Considine reckons many people wrote off Aberdeen’s league aspirations.

That criticism didn’t register with the 31-year-old, but being in the bottom six didn’t sit well with the defender, his team-mates or his manager.

A 2-1 victory over St Mirren has moved Aberdeen up to fourth place in the Premiership table, ahead of a Hearts side that previously topped the table and were being touted as potential league title contenders on goal difference.

Aberdeen host struggling Dundee tonight in a game in hand, knowing victory will close the gap on league leaders Rangers to just a solitary point.

With Hearts and Celtic also to come to Pittodrie before the winter break, Considine is determined to end December with the Dons right in the mix as one of the clubs fighting it out at the top.

He said: “Our confidence is building. Maybe this season we have had a more inconsistent start than in previous years.

“It has just taken that bit longer to get going but at this time of year we always get the results we need.

“The one thing for us is to get to the turn of the year and be sitting up there within that top four.

“That will give us that platform to build upon for the rest of the season.”

Aberdeen’s early inconsistent league form has seen them sit under the radar with all the focus on Hearts, Kilmarnock and Rangers being the contenders to put pressure on Celtic.

Considine insists he doesn’t care about critics writing them off as all the Dons’ focus has been on rising up the league standings.

He said: “Let everyone speak about everyone else at the top of the league.

“We just let our football do the talking. We take it game by game and just keep grinding out results.

“Sometimes you are not always going to play well. But if you get the right results and take your chances then you will still climb up the league.

“We know what we need to do and we have another huge game against Dundee and that is where our thoughts are.

“December was always going to be massive for us and we have four more games to go.

“If we can pick up four good results we could be sitting second or third.

“That would be a good position going into the New Year.”

Considine played a key role in the 2-1 win over Premiership bottom club St Mirren. The opening goal came from a penalty awarded for a foul on him.

For the winner Sam Cosgrove netted the rebound after Considine’s header hit the bar.

The big defender said: “It was instilled into us that we must start on the same note to the way we finished off against Livingston.

“That was the message the manager got into us before the game.

“It probably took us 10 or 15 minutes to get going but we still felt we were in control.

“St Mirren had one free-kick and they scored from it.

“I haven’t seen it again but I think one of our boys is potentially playing him onside.

“I am not too sure because he seems to be standing by himself.”

For the second game in succession Aberdeen conceded having taken an early lead.

They secured the winner in Paisley through a header from Sam Cosgrove, his second in two games, the striker having also netted in the 3-2 defeat of Livingston.

Considine said: “In the second half we were straight on the front foot.

“We created a number of chances and young Connor (McLennan) was brilliant, taking on his man, getting to the byline and putting in crosses.

“We were putting balls in behind them and trying to stretch their back three.

“We managed to get a head to it from the free kick from Niall (McGinn) and thankfully the rebound was put in by big Sam.

“I was delighted for him. Now all our focus is on Dundee.”