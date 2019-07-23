Considine says Aberdeen are ready to turn up heat in Georgia Europa League clash

Experienced Euro campaigner Andy Considine has suffered searing 30C plus heat before and insists the Dons will cope as the mercury soars in Tbilisi.

The Dons will jet out early tomorrow morning to the Georgian capital and after a six-hour flight will walk straight into temperatures as high as 35C.

With the Europa League tie against FC Chikhura Sachkhere set for 8pm Georgian time, the edge will have been taken off the heat. However, it will still be a factor the Dons will have to deal with – and Considine is confident they will.

He said: “The heat will probably play a big factor in it, but over the years we have had to go to places where the temperature has been 30C plus and have managed to get results.

“It is definitely achievable.

“The fact we get to play away from home first gives us a great opportunity to hopefully grab a couple of goals to take back to Pittodrie and get the job done.”

One of the Euro ties where the Dons have withstood oppressive temperatures was in Rijeka in 2015. Considine netted the opener in a memorable 3-0 win to inflict the first home defeat on the Croatians for 18 months.

In a strange quirk of fate the Dons will book a return to Rijeka should they despatch the Georgians in the second qualifying round. Bizarrely, UEFA opted to make the draw for the next round in Lyon yesterday, before a ball had been kicked in the second qualifying phase.

Considine, 32, insists all the focus remains on facing the Georgians at the 54,500-capacity Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, home of Dinamo Tbilisi.

He said: “We are due to go back to Rijeka all being well if we get through this tie.

“However, all the focus is on Georgia, which will be a tough test. They had a couple of good results in the last round against Fola Esch, who we played a few years ago.

“The Georgians have had a lot of games in their own league, so they will be fit and ready to go.

“However, the two games against Rovaniemi will stand us in good stead.

“It is another great test against a team we have never come across before. That is why you play in Europe, to test yourself against these teams.”

Aberdeen have a short turn around for the 6,400-mile round trip to Georgia. They will jet out early tomorrow and will train at the stadium late in the evening.

From the Arctic Circle to the crossroads of Asia and Europe within a week, such are the logistics of European football.

Aberdeen expect around 50 supporters to make the journey out to the Georgian capital.

Considine said: “This is going to be a different test from the ties against Rovaniemi.

“A lot of people looked at the Rovaniemi games as if we would walk over them.

“However, I felt in both ties they held their own to a certain extent.

“Rovaniemi played on astro turf, but we knew what it was like to play on that as there are a few teams in Scotland that use it.

“At times they played some good football on it, so it was a tough evening in Finland.

“Hopefully we will have some players back from injury for the game in Georgia.”

The Europa League group stages are the target for Aberdeen this season. This is the sixth successive season in Europe under manager Derek McInnes and the Dons have yet to progress beyond the third qualifying round.

Considine is the only remaining Don from the 2007-08 campaign when the Reds not only reached the UEFA Cup groups, but qualified for the last 32 knock-out phase to set up a glamour clash with Bayern Munich.

Considine said: “It is a different ball game trying to reach the group stages nowadays as it was just the two games against Dnipro to get to the groups.

“Now it is eight games to get to the group stages – but regardless it is going to be tough and you need to take it game by game.”

Andy Considine talked to the Evening Express at the launch of the Dons’ partnership with First Aberdeen.