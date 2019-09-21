Considine: Dons can still thrive despite injuries

Andy Considine insists injuries will not be an excuse for Aberdeen if they fail to beat Livingston.

The Dons travel to the Tony Macaroni Arena this afternoon without six players.

Midfielders Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo were ruled out for a month and three months respectively this week.

Bryson hurt his ankle in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Johnstone at Pittodrie, while Ojo suffered a hamstring tear in the same game.

On top of that, attacker Scott Wright is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury and defenders Scott McKenna and Ash Taylor and midfielder Stephen Gleeson are also on the sidelines.

It would be easy for Aberdeen to use their injury problems as a reason if they don’t take maximum points against Livi.

But defender Considine insists that won’t be the case and said: “We’ve got plenty in reserve despite the injuries.

“There are good young players to come in and when they’ve had the chance they’ve shown they’re good enough.

“I know we’ve got a few injuries, but we’re not down about it and I know whoever gets a shirt will give everything.

“We’ve got probably the deepest squad we’ve had in years which is encouraging.

“There are times during the season where you are going to get injuries and the boys waiting in the wings need to take their chance and this game is going to be a perfect example.

“In football I don’t think you can use injuries as an excuse, pretty much every team in the league has a solid team and a solid squad.

“Even if they’re missing three or four players there will be other boys hungry and ready to play. There’s a lot of them here, especially young boys coming through who are hungry.

“That’s good to see and whatever team is picked will be up for the challenge.”

With Bryson and Ojo both out it’s likely 18-year-old youth academy graduate Dean Campbell will get an opportunity in central midfield alongside Lewis Ferguson, 20.

Considine – who like Campbell progressed through the youth ranks at Pittodrie – has backed the teenager to take his chance.

The 32-year-old added: “I thought Dean was outstanding in pre-season and he was unlucky not to get a run of games at the start of the season.

“Every time Dean has played he’s been outstanding and if he’s chosen against Livingston then I’m sure he’ll grab that opportunity.”

Considine is keen to get back to winning ways against Livi after the Dons were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to St Johnstone last time out.

He said: “I felt in the first half we had done enough to almost win the game, but then they got a goal before half-time and we didn’t play the same as we did first half in the second half.

“We didn’t show the same urgency and they were quite happy to sit behind the ball and hit us on the counter-attack.

“Not that they really threatened, but we didn’t threaten their goal either which is disappointing at home.

“I think it shows where we are as a club that a draw at home isn’t really good enough.

“A lot of teams, not just St Johnstone, will sit in and make it difficult. That’s something we need to overcome.

“We’ve got the players to break teams down, it just wasn’t our day last weekend. We could have played all day and not scored.

“Sometimes you get games like that and unfortunately it was one of those games.

“I see the Livingston game as potentially being more open. I can’t see them sitting in at home, they’ll come after us. We need to battle and the boys will be up for it. We need to be clinical.

“I expect a very tough game because Livingston are a very well organised team. I think they’re the best in the league when it comes to winning second balls.

“They’ve had a very good start to the season and it’s always been a tough place to go.

“Last season we got the result down there that we wanted but it was difficult and I expect nothing less.”