Considine was desperate to redeem himself in Betfred Cup clash with Dundee

Andy Considine was relieved to avoid being the villain at Dens Park and pleased the Dons could redeem themselves after defeat to Rijeka.

Following the disappointment of Thursday’s 2-0 loss in the Europa League third qualifying round second leg to the Croatians and a 4-0 aggregate defeat, Aberdeen returned to winning ways with a 2-1 success against Dundee.

Sunday’s Betfred Cup last-16 triumph after extra-time was not the Reds’ finest performance, but it halted a run of three straight defeats.

Considine grabbed an injury-time equaliser before Sam Cosgrove’s winner in the extra 30 minutes.

The veteran defender was relieved by his strike, after his hauling down of Jordon Forster just before half-time allowed Danny Johnson to fire the Dee ahead from the penalty spot.

Considine, 32, said: “I seem to have a good scoring record at Dens Park, but I was due it.

“I kept thinking in my head about the stupid decision (for the penalty).

“I got my feet tangled with Forster’s feet and that was the reason for the penalty – and it was a silly one to give away.

“I wanted to redeem myself and managed to do that in 90-plus minutes. We managed to go on and win the game, which was fantastic.

“We knew it would be a tough game coming down to Dens Park. I thought the boys showed real character and determination to get the result.”

Considine knows the Dons can play better than they did in the City of Discovery, but believes the result was important to restore confidence and repay the Red Army for their backing in what turned out to be a hopeless cause against Rijeka – with Derek McInnes’ side two goals and a man down inside 32 minutes.

Considine added: “A lot of the boys that have come in maybe don’t realise the size of the club and the expectations at Aberdeen.

“To go three games on the bounce without winning is not great.

“There is an expectation here to get a result and to go to a place like Dens Park is not easy.

“We dug it out and played some good football at times, eventually we got the equaliser and then we looked a little bit more relaxed.

“We looked slightly low on confidence and Dundee played on that at times and made it difficult.

“Once it went to extra-time we looked a little bit more relaxed and the likes of Connor McLennan came on and showed some great flashes of skill.

“We had a couple of chances to get a couple more goals, but the bottom line is that we’re into the next round and we’re happy with that.

“In the home game against Rijeka we felt we had a huge chance even at 2-0 down.

“To get the sending off after 20 minutes, playing with 10 men and them getting two silly goals took the wind out of our sails massively.

“You could see the disappointment all around, not just among the players.

“Before Sunday the manager said it was for the fans because we were due the fans, the staff and ourselves a performance.

“I know it wasn’t great at times – you could probably say for 90 minutes it wasn’t great.

“But to get the equaliser and go on to win the game at a tough venue shows great character.”

Considine believes grinding out Sunday’s victory shows the togetherness in an Aberdeen squad, which contains nine summer signings.

He said: “There’s been a few of us who have said that even losing one game you feel the backlash.

“You don’t want to feel like you’ve got your tail between your legs and you can’t look each other in the eye – that’s not the team we are.

“We’ve built a really good team ethic and we’re really close as a bunch of boys – it’s days like Sunday that really show the character and how we’ve gelled as a team.

“In previous years new boys have come in later in August and we’ve actually built a good squad for pre-season and I’d say Sunday shows the togetherness and the grit the boys had to get the result.

“At any football club in the land the fans are always going to voice their opinion at losing games – and Aberdeen is a massive club.

“The boys that have come in are getting the gist of that now and the expectation to win games every week is huge.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be here for 17 years and I know what it takes and how it feels.

“I was beside myself after the game on Thursday because it was horrible to lose a game like that because we didn’t give ourselves a chance.

“We had such a following and it was done within 15-20 minutes, which was awful.

“Sunday was all about getting the result, we’ve done it the hard way, but we’ve done it.”