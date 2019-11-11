Comment: Considine closes in on Aberdeen landmark

Despite an early penalty going against them, Aberdeen were convincing 3-1 winners at Ross County on Saturday.

The victory in Dingwall was their third in a row and ensured they went into the international break behind just Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership.

Here are four takeaways from the clash at the Global Energy Stadium.

ANDY CLOSE TO 500

Defender Andy Considine netted a stunner on his 499th appearance for Aberdeen.

If he faces St Johstone after the international break he will become only the sixth Don to hit the 500 landmark.

The others are Willie Miller (797), Alex McLeish (693), Bobby Clark (595), Stewart McKimmie (561) and Jim Leighton (535).

LEIGH IMPRESSED

It is no surprise Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants to trigger a clause to make Greg Leigh’s loan from NAC Breda a permanent move.

The versatile left-back has been a superb addition.

He was utilised in a defensive midfield role alongside Lewis Ferguson and yet again impressed.

Having the option to buy – at a pre-agreed price – was a shrewd move from the Dons.

SMOKE BOMB RED ALERT

A minority amid the travelling Aberdeen support let the club and the Red Army down by throwing a smoke bomb on to the pitch after the Dons’ second goal.

Smoke bombs and flares at football are reckless, irresponsible and dangerous.

Hopefully the culprits are tracked down, but Aberdeen could face a sanction.

ASH IS BACK

Defender Ash Taylor ended a 15-week injury nightmare by returning to the squad following a hamstring tear.

Taylor suffered the injury in only his second game for the Reds following his return to the club.

He was close to a return seven weeks ago only to suffer a setback in his rehabilitation.