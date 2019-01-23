‘Coming home, it’s giving me a fresh start’ – Forrester re-signs for League of Ireland side St. Pat’s after Aberdeen exit

Midfielder Chris Forrester has re-signed for League of Ireland side St. Pat’s after it was mutually agreed to terminate his Aberdeen contract.
The £200,000 summer signing from Peterborough departed Pittodrie yesterday and has now rejoined his former club on a three-year deal.
Reds boss Derek McInnes cited Forrester’s desire to return to Ireland when his departure was announced.
On signing on at Richmond Park, Forrester said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back with everything that’s gone on with my life.
“I was always going to be coming back to Pat’s, it’s a club that’s very close to my heart.
“Coming home, it’s giving me a fresh start. I’m around my family, I’m around my girl, my friends.
“I’m back at a club that I think genuinely likes me.”