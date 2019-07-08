Willie Miller: Aberdeen has tethered a thoroughbred player

Aberdeen have landed a thoroughbred player with the signing of former Manchester United striker James Wilson, left.

The former Manchester United attacker has great ability, has an eye for goal, links play well and is an athlete.

Although he didn’t hit the heights I anticipated during his loan at Aberdeen last season he did start to show his potential towards the end of that campaign.

Securing Wilson on a two-year permanent deal following his release from Old Trafford was a great piece of business from Aberdeen.

He can provide a lot for the Dons, whether that is up front, playing off the main striker or coming in from the right hand side.

Wilson has shown, certainly to me and I am sure to manager Derek McInnes, that he has something that is worth signing him for.

I don’t think his signing is a risk because having evaluated Wilson he is clearly a quality player.

He just needs an opportunity to get regular football and work at a high level with the management team.

Wilson needs stability in his career and signing for Aberdeen delivers that.

He can play first team games at a high level.

Wilson has so much potential and hopefully he can get his career back on track at Aberdeen.