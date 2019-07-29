Chikhura Sachkhere will put ‘heart and soul’ into Europa League qualifying return with Aberdeen

Chikhura Sachkhere goal-scorer Giorgi Koripadze today warned Aberdeen the visitors aim to “fight with their souls and hearts” at Pittodrie.

The Dons host the Georgians in the Europa League second qualifying round second leg at Pittodrie.

Chikhura went ahead in the first leg at the national stadium through a contentious penalty, slotted in by Koripadze.

Dons boss Derek McInnes later insisted there had been no contact by Funso Ojo.

The Belgian midfielder was making his Dons debut and he also emphasised he did not touch Irakli Lekvtadze.

However, the Romanian referee pointed to the spot and Koripadze converted.

The scorer said: “Chikhura do not go to any country as tourists and Scotland will not be an exception.

“We will fight with all our souls and hearts to win for our fans and our country.”

The tie in Georgia was played in front of around 1,000 at the 54,500-capacity home of Dinamo Tbilisi because Chikhura’s own 2,000-capacity Central Stadium does not meet UEFA requirements to host Euro ties.

Many of the supporters inside the stadium were neutrals from Tbilisi as Chikhura opted to make the match free entry in a bid to boost the attendance.

Pittodrie is expected to be close to capacity for the second leg.

However, Koripadze insists he has no fear.

He said: “We are not afraid of the fact that the Aberdeen stadium will be full.

“On the contrary the full stadium and the football atmosphere will give us greater inspiration and motivation to do as much as possible and get to the next level.”

Aberdeen equalised and secured that vital away goal via a converted penalty from Sam Cosgrove in the second half.

Koripadze said: “The first leg was a very tense game, and we knew from the very beginning what we could do with this team.

“Aberdeen are a very challenging opponent and we will be ready.”