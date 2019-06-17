Bournemouth plan to hang on to Fraser in cash blow to Aberdeen

Bournemouth are confident they can hold onto former Dons winger Ryan Fraser for next season, which would see Aberdeen miss out on a £6 million windfall.

Fraser has a year left on his contract with Premier League Bournemouth and there have been no further contract negotiations since last September.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with potential £30m moves for the 25-year-old this summer.

A £30m transfer would land Aberdeen £6m as a 20% sell-on clause was inserted into the Scotland international’s contract when he left Pittodrie for Bournemouth in January 2013.

With Premier League big guns lining up to potentially take advantage of the contract talk impasse Bournemouth have underlined their commitment to retaining Fraser.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: “Much has been written and spoken about the future of Ryan Fraser, as his contract with AFC Bournemouth heads into its final 12 months.

“As is the club’s policy, details regarding contract negotiations or transfer activity are kept confidential and do not enter the public domain.

“However, following some recent reports I felt it was imperative to speak publicly and provide balanced clarity on the situation.

“The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time.

“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

“He went on to have an outstanding season, with seven goals and 14 assists helping the club secure a fifth successive season of Premier League football.

“During that time, I have been, and continue to be, in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.

“Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth.”

Fraser revealed to the Evening Express last week that he could remain at Bournemouth next season. If his contract runs down and he then moves on next summer the Dons will lose out on the £6m pay day.

Aberdeen will face a nervous time between now and the English transfer window officially closing at 5pm on Thursday August 8. If Fraser is still at Bournemouth under his current contract, that £6m bonus – for a player who left for the Cherries for £400,000 training compensation – will be gone.