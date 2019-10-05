‘Budget is spent’ says boss McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he has no cash to bolster his injury-ravaged squad.

McInnes had eight players ruled out through injury or illness for the 5-0 defeat at Rangers, the heaviest loss of his six-and-a-half years at the club.

He confirmed there is no scope to secure any emergency back-up from the out-of-contract free agent list to boost his squad.

McInnes said: “The budget is spent. We need to deal with what we have in the building.”

The list of absentees will alleviate slightly for today’s clash with Hibs as centre-back Andy Considine is definitely back.

Considine has recovered from the gastroenteritis that ruled him out of the loss at Rangers.

Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is also in contention to return today after five weeks out with a hamstring tear.

McKenna returned to training earlier this week.

McInnes said: “We have players here who will be coming back and will improve the situation. We just need to knuckle down and get on with it.”

Still sidelined are Funso Ojo (hamstring tear), Craig Bryson (ankle), Stephen Gleeson (knee surgery) and Ash Taylor (hamstring tear).

Attacker Scott Wright underwent surgery in Glasgow on a cruciate ligament injury on Wednesday and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

McInnes will today demand an immediate response from his side after humiliation at Ibrox.

The Reds were hammered by pundits and supporters for the woeful performance and McInnes admits there was a period of soul searching from staff and players this week.

He said: “It was a tough, humiliating experience on Saturday.

“They are an honest bunch of boys who are hurting, like everybody else.

“I have to be honest with myself in asking ‘did I pick the right team even though i had limited options?’

“The players also have to be honest with themselves in terms of their performance.

“But the only way we can make ourselves and the supporters feel better is by winning games and that is what we intend to do.

“You have to look at sore results like Rangers and you have to be honest with yourself and honest with the players.

“Everything is always about the response and showing enthusiasm in between disappointments and failures.

“That is what we have tried to stress to the players this week.

“It is important that we show a response and that we are hurting.”

The defeat to Rangers was the Dons’ heaviest loss since a 5-0 reverse away to Hearts in December 2010. McInnes insists the Reds cannot let the criticism following the Ibrox loss seep into today’s match.

McInnes said: “We have to react the right way, stick together and get on with the job.

“Rangers go and spend about £11m to £12m in the summer and we spent £125,000.

“For us to bridge the gap when we play rangers, we need to bring so much more than we did.

“But we expect a level of passion in every game.

“We cannot allow the disappointment of Saturday to go into this game negatively.”