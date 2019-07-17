McInnes wants to seal Europa League qualifying progress to mark 300th game

Derek McInnes has vowed to mark his 300th game as Aberdeen boss by storming into the next round in Europe.

Tomorrow’s Europa League clash with RoPS in Finland will be 300 not out for McInnes.

The Dons hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg at Pittodrie.

He said: “Most managers don’t get to that (300 games) so it is a bit of a milestone.

“I am delighted to rack up so many games.

“By and large there have been a lot more satisfying games and performances from different squads.

“In the next 50-odd games this season we want to show we can be a successful team.

“Hopefully we can negotiate the game in Finland.

“Obviously losing the late goal makes it more of a challenge than it should have been with the way the game played out.

“However, it is a challenge we have to overcome.

“We want to put in another good performance that allows us to win the game.”

Appointed in March 2013, McInnes is Aberdeen’s longest-serving manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, who led the club from 1979 to ’86. McInnes is the Dons’ fourth longest-serving manager in their 116-year history.

McInnes said: “The club has done well in the last six years and came a long way both on and off the park.

“But we still want to see more trophies for it.”

Aberdeen were today set to jet out to Rovaniemi for the first qualifying round return leg just four miles south of the Arctic Circle.

As with the first leg at Pittodrie, McInnes will have limited central midfield options as Stephen Gleeson is ruled out having undergone knee surgery.

Belgian Funso Ojo has signed for £125,000 on a three-year deal from Scunthorpe United but is ineligible for the tie in Finland.

Summer signing Craig Bryson returned to full training earlier this month having recovered from an ankle ligament injury sustained in April with former club Derby County.

He was left out of the squad in the first leg against RoPS and is unlikely to be risked on the artificial pitch in Lapland.

McInnes has no concerns with RoPS’ artificial surface.

He said: “RoPS will be a lot more comfortable on their own pitch.

“They will be used to a surface that we don’t play on.

“Obviously in the Premiership there are artificial surfaces which we play on often enough and do all right on them.

“There are challenges there, but I am taking confidence from the fact that the performance was good in the first leg.

“No two games are the same so we have to go and do it all again. We created plenty of opportunities and hopefully we can get something close to that again and take a few of them.

“Hopefully we can score away from home and settle the tie.”